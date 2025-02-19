Nvidia RTX 5080 vs AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX: Which is the better gaming GPU?

The Nvidia RTX 5080 is the latest flagship-grade graphics card in the market. It replaces the 4080 Super with strong improvements to ray tracing and AI-based DLSS performance. How does it compare to the best from AMD — the Radeon RX 7900 XTX? Team Red has made a name for delivering a bang for the buck across all price ranges, including the premium segment. Hence, this comparison will be rather interesting.

In this article, we dissect the two GPUs in detail, delving into their specs and performance. Let's find out which is the better buy.

Nvidia RTX 5080 vs AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX: Both GPUs are designed for high-end 4K gaming

The Nvidia RTX 5080 is a powerful 4K gaming GPU (Image via Nvidia)

Both the RTX 5080 and AMD RX 7900 XTX are designed for flagship-grade 4K gaming performance. They are filled to the brim with rendering hardware, enabling them to deliver sky-high framerates without major issues. Let's look at the on-paper specs of the video cards.

Specs comparison

Both GPUs pack cutting-edge rendering tech. The 5080, being the latest kid on the block, is powered by the Blackwell architecture, the latest 4th-gen Ray Tracing and 5th-gen Tensor cores. A major feature of the latest video card is its AI capability, with the 5080 promising 1801 AI TOPS.

The RX 7900 XTX, on the other hand, is a gamer-focused flagship-grade GPU. The card is powered by the RDNA 3 technology and was launched to compete against the RTX 4080 and 4080 Super. While it's almost a generation old now, the card's mix of high rasterization capabilities, support for FSR upscaling, and decent ray tracing keeps it on the radar of many.

While the 5080 and the 7900 XTX share the same MSRP of $999, the AMD GPU has been discounted and can be easily picked up for $899 or lower if you are patient. Most variants of the Nvidia card, however, could cost you much more than $999.

Here are the detailed specs of the two GPUs:

Specification Nvidia RTX 5080 AMD RX 7900 XTX Architecture Blackwell RDNA 3 CUDA Cores / Shading Units 10,752 CUDA cores 6,144 shading units VRAM 16GB GDDR7 24GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 256-bit 384-bit Clock Speed (Boost) 2.6 GHz+ ~2.5 GHz Ray Tracing Cores 84 Ray Accelerators (weaker performance) AI Features DLSS 4, multi-frame generation FSR (weaker AI upscaling) TDP (Power Consumption) 360W 355W Performance (Rasterization) 56.28 TFLOPS 61.39 TFLOPS Performance (Ray Tracing) Superior due to dedicated RT cores Lags behind Nvidia in RT-heavy games Upscaling Technology DLSS 4 (Transformer-driven multi-frame generation) FSR (open-source, less efficient) Price (Expected/Current) $999 $999

Performance comparison

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX continues to be a flagship-grade gaming card (Image via AMD)

For high-end gaming, performance is the main criterion. At resolutions like 4K, players have to squeeze the maximum out of the underlying hardware even to maintain a playable framerate. Looking at the exact metrics logged by the Nvidia and AMD GPU would give us insight into how their underlying hardware translates to video game performance.

Here are the detailed framerates achieved by both GPUs in some of the latest titles. We sourced these numbers from the YouTube channel Testing Games.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Nvidia RTX 5080 Horizon Forbidden West 78 FPS 81 FPS Ghost of Tsushima 66 FPS 64 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 72 FPS 80 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 RT 30 FPS 63 FPS Black Myth: Wukong 35 FPS 43 FPS Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 59 FPS 59 FPS Silent Hill 2 50 FPS 76 FPS S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 58 FPS 72 FPS Star Wars Outlaws 41 FPS 67 FPS Starfield 65 FPS 69 FPS Forza Horizon 5 114 FPS 126 FPS

Nvidia RTX 5080 vs AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX: Final verdict

The RTX 5080 and the RX 7900 XTX are two of the most powerful GPUs ever made. While both are capable of 4K gaming, the difference between them doesn't seem large enough to justify an extra $200-300 investment.

However, given Nvidia's exclusive technologies and the 5080's AI capabilities, the RTX 5080 would be a no-brainer if bought at the launch MSRP of $999. As a package, it has more to offer than both the 4080 Super and the RX 7900 XTX. However, you need to have specific use cases to justify the choice. For gamers who don't care about ray tracing or are willing to crank down the resolution to 1440p, the AMD card remains a capable alternative.

