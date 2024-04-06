If you are into PC gaming, you are already aware of the hot debate of OLED vs IPS LCD. OLED is a form of display panel that stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode, while IPS is also a form of display panel that stands for In-Plane Switching. Both display panels differ significantly and are available at different price points.

IPS panels are relatively cheaper and provide decent quality, while OLED panels are newer and cost significantly more. However, OLED panels also produce far superior image quality and deeper blacks. But which is better for gaming? Technically, the OLED is better, but it has a secret.

This article will dive deep into the OLED vs IPS LCD debate and explain everything you need to know about them.

OLED vs IPS LCD: Technical differences

In an IPS display, the liquid crystals inside the panel are arranged in parallel between two glass panels. As soon as voltage is applied to the panel, the crystal reorientates to allow light to pass through the glass and produce an image. So, the backlight is separate from the LCD.

Unlike IPS, OLED doesn't need a separate backlight. Each pixel can light up on its own and turn off when necessary. This allows the pixels to dynamically turn on or off, providing an infinite contrast ratio. As the backlighting is separate in IPS panels, each individual pixel can't be turned off.

However, if you use a mini-LED backlight as opposed to a traditional backlight, the display will have greater control over how a particular scene lights up the display. This allows it to be closer to OLED.

OLED vs IPS LCD: Which is better for gaming?

Since gaming is your priority, we will take a closer look at the factors that can affect a game's performance on a display.

Contrast/Black levels

Traditional IPS panels can never achieve true blacks due to the nature of the panel. Black appears greyish as some backlight passes through the panels. So, the contrast between the darkest and brightest points is lower in IPS.

An OLED panel's pixels can turn off individually, providing the deepest blacks. So, the contrast between the darkest and brightest points is closer to infinity. OLED wins this round of the OLED vs IPS LCD debate hands down.

HDR

IPS panels have a lower contrast ratio, so they are not very good at HDR. However, expensive IPS displays have mini-LED backlighting with full array local dimming (FALD), and only these IPS displays can provide true HDR. In contrast, all OLED panels have infinite contrast, so they can naturally play HDR content.

This makes OLED the default winner in this category of the OLED vs IPS LCD discourse. A majority of the popular HDR monitors have OLED panels.

Response Time

An OLED panel's pixel has near instant response time. However, the IPS panels are slower, which results in a bit of latency. Due to this latency, there can be some noticeable ghosting effect. On the other hand, OLED is free from any ghosting. Even the fastest and the best IPS panel can't come close to the response time of OLED. The OLED displays are the winners in this round.

Refresh Rate

As for refresh rates, both OLED and IPS panels can get decently fast refresh rates. IPS displays with 360Hz refresh rate are more widely available these days. There was also a 500Hz DELL IPS display but it had a slower response time. As for OLED, multiple monitors have been released with a 480Hz refresh rate.

Both 360 Hz and 480 Hz refresh rates are good enough for most competitive players.

Longevity

Longevity is where OLED hides a dark secret. This panel suffers from an issue called "Burn-in." Technically, OLED panels should last as long as IPS panels. But due to the burn-in issues, their longevity is a bit questionable. When certain bright and static elements linger on the screen for longer periods, those elements can get permanently burned into the panel.

Once that happens, those elements may stay in the panel regardless of the type of content playing on the screen. Some IPS panels also feature a similar issue called image retention, but this only lasts for a few minutes. The IPS panel wins this round of OLED vs IPS LCD debate. However, the burn-in issue is not as serious as it used to be.

Newer technologies, including pixel shift, aim to eliminate the burn-in issue in modern OLED displays.

Price

The price plays a major role when choosing a panel. OLED displays have higher manufacturing costs, so it has a higher price tag. The price of an OLED monitor is almost twice that of an IPS display. However, the former's price has been decreasing significantly these days.

Verdict

The OLED vs IPS LCD debate was tough but the OLED panel won, as it is better for gaming in almost every area. Its two shortcomings are the high price and burn-in. However, the future is looking bright for OLEDs. Even IPS with mini-LED is getting a lot better with each day. But for now, OLED is the better choice here.