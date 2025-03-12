Omen Gaming Hub not closing error: Potential reasons and fixes

HP's Omen gaming laptops are equipped with premium specs and are generally meant for high-end gaming. However, some users are currently frustrated with these laptops over a strange bug that causes the Omen Gaming Hub to hover on the screen permanently. Attempts to close the app have been futile, and users have taken to Reddit to find a solution. However, before you go down the Reddit rabbit hole, we have some fixes you can try out.

In this article, we will look into what could cause this issue, and explain some fixes you can try.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Possible cause of the Omen Gaming Hub not closing error

A tiny HP Omen Gaming Hub window hovers over the start menu (Image via Pacioandre on HP Community)

Users started experiencing the Omen Gaming Hub not closing error after updating the app. Apparently, a new update seems to be the root cause behind the error, considering it does not pop up in older versions.

Once updated, it is difficult to get back to the older version. It involves a lengthy process that requires some technical expertise and is hard for an average user. HP will fix this in the future, but until they do, you can try out some temporary fixes below.

Potential fixes for the Omen Gaming Hub not closing error

1) End the Omen Command Center Background process in Task Manager

OMEN Command Center Background in Task Manager (Image via Kadelk35 on HP Community)

Ending the Omen Command Center Background process in Task Manager can resolve the issue, and it's a fairly straightforward task. Here are the steps:

Launch the Task Manager by pressing Ctrl+Shift+Esc simultaneously on your keyboard.

simultaneously on your keyboard. Select the Processes tab and scroll down the list until you find the Omen Gaming Hub entry.

tab and until you find the Omen Gaming Hub entry. Now, expand the entry by clicking the arrow preceding the name.

Next, right-click on Omen Command Center Background and select End Task. The Omen Gaming Hub will close, and the hover window will disappear.

However, if you relaunch the app, the error will reappear, and you will have to do it again.

2) Update the Omen Gaming Hub app

Launch the Microsoft Store and check for an update to the Omen Gaming Hub/Omen Command Center app. The updated version may have the fix for the issue of the floating window not closing.

3) Uninstall and reinstall the app

You can also try uninstalling and reinstalling the Omen Gaming Hub/Omen Command Center apps. Whether this fix works or not depends on how the floating window was triggered.

Those are the potential fixes for the Omen Gaming Hub not closing error that you can try out. The first fix works for most people, but you can try the others if it doesn't.

