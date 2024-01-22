Palworld best control settings for keyboard and controller

If you have already begun your journey with Pals, it is of utmost importance to possess the Palworld best control settings for keyboards and controllers. This expansive universe, filled with excitement, challenges, and the need for survival, has left an indelible mark on the gaming domain since its release. Presently, Palworld proudly holds the distinction of being Steam's top-selling and most-played game.

This guide will walk you through the Palworld best control settings to elevate your gameplay experience.

Palworld best control settings for PC and Xbox to have an elevated experience

To uncover the hidden wonders of the expansive Palworld, one can explore numerous pathways, and for a seamless experience, tailoring the control settings is essential. First, navigate to the game's Settings menu and opt for the Controls section. Following that, you can select the control option of your choice, whether it be through playing Palworld on a keyboard or utilizing a controller.

That being said, here are the Palworld best control settings for keyboards and controllers:

Keyboard settings

Recommended Keyboard controls in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Move (Front) : W

: W Move (Back) : S

: S Move (Left) : A

: A Move (Right) : D

: D Jump : Space

: Space Summon Pal/Ride Skill 2 : E

: E Throw Pal Sphere : Q

: Q Partner Skill : F

: F Crouch/Slide/Ride Skill 3 : C

: C Reload : R

: R Roll : Left Ctrl

: Left Ctrl Sprint : Left Shift

: Left Shift Change Pal (Left) : 1

: 1 Change Pal (Right) : 3

: 3 Change Sphere : 2

: 2 Command Pal: 4

Controller settings

Recommended Controller settings in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Jump : A

: A Summon Pal/Ride Skill 2 : LB

: LB Throw Pal Sphere : RB

: RB Partner Skill/Reload : X

: X Roll/Crouch/Ride Skill 3 : B

: B Sprint : Left stick button

: Left stick button Change Pal (Left) : Left (D-Pad)

: Left (D-Pad) Change Pal (Right) : Right (D-Pad)

: Right (D-Pad) Change Sphere : Down (D-Pad)

: Down (D-Pad) Command Pal : Right stick button

: Right stick button Change Weapon : Y

: Y Aim : LT

: LT Attack/Riding Skill 1: RT

However, if the aforementioned controls don't quite fit your preferences, you always have the option to modify them. Just head over to the settings for controls and select either the keyboard or controller pad.

For each specific control you wish to alter within Palworld, all you need to do is click on the designated control and then proceed to press the button of your choosing.

Palworld best control settings: Game settings

Palworld game settings for keyboard and controller (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

If you want to have more control over your character, you have the option to personalize the game settings in Palworld for both keyboards and controllers. To access these personalized settings, you can simply go to Settings and choose the Game Settings option. Below are some suggested settings that are worth considering:

For keyboard:

Toggle Sprint : On

: On Aim Sensitivity : 1

: 1 Mouse Sensitivity : 1 (you can customize as you want)

: 1 (you can customize as you want) Invert Y Axis : Off

: Off Invert X Axis : Off

: Off Hide Chat: Off

For controller:

Toggle Sprint : Off

: Off Aim Sensitivity : 1.5

: 1.5 Left Stick Deadzone : 0

: 0 RightStick Deadzone : 0

: 0 Right Stick Sensitivity : 1.2

: 1.2 Invert Right Stick Y Axis : Off

: Off Invert Right Stick X Axis : Off

: Off Vibration: Your preference

This concludes our guides for the Palworld best control settings you can set before playing the game.