Persona 5 The Phantom X stuttering and crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

The newly released gacha title Persona 5 The Phantom X has been receiving positive responses from gamers worldwide. Unfortunately, many gamers have complained about the game crashing on PC. There can be numerous reasons why you might be experiencing dips in performance while playing Persona 5 The Phantom X.

Ad

For your convenience, we have listed a few reasons why you might be facing these issues, alongside some potential fixes to help you.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until Perfect World rolls out official patches.

Potential reasons and solutions for performance issues in Persona 5 The Phantom X on PC

1) Update your GPU drivers

Ad

Trending

Updating your GPU drivers can fix performance issues in Persona 5 The Phantom X (Image via Atlus)

Not having the latest GPU drivers can often lead to performance dips, regardless of whether you have a good graphics card. This is why it is important to check for any pending updates and download them by following these steps:

Ad

Nvidia users

If you own an Nvidia graphics card, check for updates using these steps:

Open the Nvidia App .

. You will find the Drivers on the left side of the screen. Click to check for new available drivers for your GPU.

on the left side of the screen. Click to check for new available drivers for your GPU. If there are new drivers available, hit Download .

. Once complete, install the drivers by hitting Express Installation.

AMD users

If you own an AMD graphics card, follow these steps:

Download and open the AMD Adrenalin Edition app. It will auto-detect any pending driver updates.

app. It will auto-detect any pending driver updates. If you have a driver update pending, click Download Now .

. Once complete, the driver will begin to install automatically.

Ad

2) Run Persona 5 The Phantom X as an administrator

Running any game or software as an administrator ensures you have allocated the required resources to it. If you are experiencing performance issues with any game, this can be a simple fix:

Right-click on Persona 5:The Phantom X.exe.

Select Properties .

. Under the Compatibility tab, select Run the program as an administrator .

tab, select . Now, choose "Run this program in compatibility mode for" and select Windows 8.

Ad

3) Verify the integrity of game files

While downloading games from Steam, the files could be corrupted or damaged. This can be a potential reason why Persona 5 The Phantom X keeps crashing on startup or leads to other performance issues. However, this can be fixed using a built-in Steam feature:

Launch Steam on your PC.

on your PC. Open your Game Library .

. Right-click on the game and open Properties .

. Go to the Installed Files tab.

tab. Select Verify Integrity of Game Files and let Steam analyze everything.

Ad

Also Read: Best characters to reroll for in Persona 5: The Phantom X

For more Persona 5 The Phantom X guides and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More