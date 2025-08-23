Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Which is the better folding phone?

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 are some of the highest-end foldable devices in the market. They are designed for the premium audience, with both costing over $1,100. However, the devices target different design philosophies: while the Google device comes with an 8-inch display and uses the folding technology to deliver a multitasking-focused experience, the Z Flip is a compact 6.9-inch phone based on a 9:16 format.

This raises the question: Should you buy the Pixel Pro Fold or the Galaxy Z Flip 7? Let's analyze the specs and performance of the smartphones.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the latest folding device from Google (Image via Google)

Both devices are incremental updates to last year's iteration. With the Pixel Pro Fold, the company is bringing slightly refined cameras, a larger battery, an IP68 rating (first-time ever for foldables), and significant performance uplifts with the new Tensor G5 chip. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 brings a larger cover screen and an even thinner form factor that effectively makes it thinner than the iPhone 16.

Specs comparison

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the larger device, given its form factor. You get an 8-inch Super Actua Flex OLED main display with 2076×2152 resolution. The display also gets 120 Hz refresh rates with up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. The cover display is 6.4 inches this generation with 1080×2364 resolution.

The Z Flip 7, in contrast, features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display with 2520×1080 resolution. It's 120 Hz too, and hits 2,600 nits peak brightness at maximum. The cover display is quite small, given the form factor of the phone at 4.1 inches.

This generation, Google has equipped the Pixel 10 Pro Fold with its custom Tensor G5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and storage options up to 1TB. Meanwhile, Samsung has opted for the Exynos 2500 chip with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. In terms of the cameras, the Pixel offers a triple-sensor setup with a 48 MP main, 10.5 MP ultrawide, and 10.8 MP telephoto with 5x zoom. Samsung provides a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main and a 12MP ultrawide sensor.

Here are the specs of the two devices side by side:

Specification Pixel 10 Pro Fold Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Display (Main) 8.0″ Super Actua Flex OLED, 2076×2152 px (~373 ppi), 1–120 Hz, up to 3000 nits peak 6.9″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2520×1080 px (~397 ppi), 1–120 Hz, up to 2600 nits peak Cover Display 6.4″ Actua OLED, 1080×2364 px (~408 ppi), 60–120 Hz, up to 3000 nits peak 4.1″ Flex Window (Super AMOLED), 948×1048 px, 60/120 Hz, up to 2600 nits Processor Google Tensor G5 (3 nm) Exynos 2500 (Galaxy-branded chip) RAM / Storage 16 GB RAM; storage up to 512 GB, 1 TB 12 GB RAM; storage up to 512 GB Rear Cameras Triple: 48 MP main, 10.5 MP ultrawide, 10.8 MP telephoto (5×) Dual: 50 MP main, 12 MP ultrawide Front / Selfie Cameras 10 MP (cover) + 10 MP (inner) 10 MP front (internal display) Battery 5,015 mAh; ~30+ hours; 30 W wired (50% in 30 min); 15 W Qi2 wireless 4,300 mAh; up to ~31 hrs video; 25 W wired; 10 W wireless Durability IP68 water & dust resistance; gearless hinge; aerospace-grade aluminum; Gorilla Glass Victus 2 “IP48” rating (cover/main), Armor Aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Weight 258g ≈188 g

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is priced at $1,799, making it one of the costliest devices in the market. On the other hand, the Z Flip 7 is $1,099, making it much easier on the pocket.

Read more: Google Pixel 10 vs 10 Pro vs 10 Pro XL vs 10 Pro Fold: Which smartphone should you get?

Performance comparison

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is a high-end compact foldable (Image via Samsung)

Geekbench 6 single-core and multi-core scores, as well as AnTuTu v10 overall system performance ratings, have been revealed for both devices. Do note the numbers for the Pixel Fold are based on engineering samples, which might not be representative of the final device that hits the market on October 9. However, they give us a good idea of what to expect from the Tensor G5.

Benchmark Metric Pixel 10 Pro Fold (Tensor G5) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 (Exynos 2500) Geekbench 6 (Single-Core) 2,276 (re-tested engineering sample) 2,356 Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core) 6,173 7,563 (international model) Antutu (v10) 1,140,286 2,230,000

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 is more capable across all tests than the Exynos 2500. This isn't surprising as the Korean chip trades blows with the Snapdragon 8 Elite and even beats it in GPU benchmarks. What interests me more here is efficiency, as the Pixel is tasked with maintaining much more display real estate than the Pixel.

However, the Z Flip 7 nearly doubles the Pixel's performance at 2,230,000 compared to 1,140,286, which is concerning.

For users prioritizing peak performance metrics, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 emerges as the clear winner. It is faster, cheaper, and more compact while providing a unique blend of all high-end features every user would need. You get seven years of software updates, capable cameras, and the novelty of a folding device without any sacrifices.

