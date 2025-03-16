Pixel 10 series renders leaked: Everything you need to know

The Pixel 9 Series was unveiled in August 2024, and now, the upcoming Pixel 10 series is also expected to launch within a similar timeframe. Ahead of this, the renders of the entire Pixel 10 series have been leaked online by OnLeaks and shared by Android Headlines, providing a glimpse of what the upcoming Pixel phones could look like.

In this article, we analyze the leaked renders of the Pixel 10 series and explain everything you need to know about them.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information presented herein with a pinch of salt.

The Pixel 10 series render leak indicates the same design but with internal changes

The Google Pixel 9 Pro's colors (Image via Google)

With every Pixel smartphone generation, Google includes a new version of the Tensor chipset, and it shouldn't be any different this time. The Pixel 10 series is expected to be powered by the Tensor G5, which needs a decent performance boost to compete with other phones on the market.

Google's Tensor processors have always been inferior to Snapdragon and MediaTek's flagship chipsets. The Tensor chips tend to run slower and hotter while consuming more battery. Google fixed the battery aspect of its chips with the release of Tensor G4, but the performance gap between the Tensor and Snapdragon chips only widened.

With the Snapdragon 8 Elite, Qualcomm hit a home run in terms of raw power. If Google fails to improve its performance, Tensor might lose all competitive advantage.

However, the Pixel's true strength has always been its software and AI: the Pixel 10 series phones are expected to receive major changes in these aspects. Nonetheless, that's just speculation from our end, and there are no credible leaks to indicate that.

On the other hand, the leaked renders of the new Pixel phones say a lot. According to the leaked renders from OnLeaks, the exterior of the Pixel 10 series is expected to look the same as the Pixel 9 series.

Here's everything you need to know about the leaked renders of each smartphone in the new Pixel 10 series:

Pixel 10

Google Pixel 9 (Image via Google)

The Pixel 10 render shows the new phone looking nearly identical to its predecessor, the Google Pixel 9, with the only difference being the rear camera module.

The renders indicate that the base Pixel 10 will have three cameras, the third being a telephoto lens. This change should make the base Pixel 10 a far more popular choice and a viable alternative to the Pro models.

According to Android Headlines, the upcoming Pixel 10 not only looks the same as its predecessor but is also similar in terms of dimensions. Thus, the base Pixel 10 could sport the same 6.3-inch screen.

Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL

Expand Tweet

The Pixel 10 Pro is expected to have the same 6.3-inch screen as last year, according to Android Headlines. It should also have similar dimensions and button placement.

Expand Tweet

This applies to the Pixel 10 Pro XL, too, which is expected to have the same 6.8-inch screen as the Pixel 9 Pro XL, along with similar dimensions.

When can you expect the Pixel 10 series to release?

The upcoming Pixel 10 series smartphones are expected to be released around August 2025. The camera quality, gaming performance, and AI experiences are expected to receive the biggest changes. We should hear more as we approach its release date.

