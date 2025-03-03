Google Pixel 9a is reportedly launching in March 2025 with fresh new design

The Pixel 9a is Google's entry into the budget smartphone market, which is largely dominated by phones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, OnePlus 12R, and others. Google usually launches its Pixel "a" series phones during the Google I/O event in May. However, a recent leak suggests the launch is happening in March 2025, which is much earlier than expected.

This article will explain everything about the leak surrounding the new Google Pixel 9a.

Disclaimer: The article is based on leaks. Readers are implored to take this information with a grain of salt. Due to lack of official media, images of Google Pixel 8a have been used for reference.

The Google Pixel 9a will reportedly launch in March 2025

Google Pixel 8a (Image via Google)

An exclusive leak from Android Headlines claims that the upcoming Google Pixel 9a will be revealed sometime in mid-March 2025. As per the leak, pre-orders begin on March 19 and the phone will start shipping on March 26, which is also when it's rumored to be widely available online and in stores.

Android Headlines says the Pixel 9a will have a new design language similar to the Pixel 9 series and even leaked the phone's renders. However, the leaked renders shared something new: a complete lack of camera bump.

Since there won't be any camera bumps, the Pixel 9a would be able to lay flat on any surface.

Expected specs of Google Pixel 9a

The Google Pixel 9a is expected to come with a 6.3-inch OLED screen, which is a bit larger than the Pixel 8a. That said, the underlying display technologies are expected to mostly remain the same.

When it comes to performance and gaming, the Pixel 9a could come with the Tensor G4 chipset found in the Pixel 9 series phones. This chipset has proved to be quite the performer and more efficient, which may allow the battery to last much longer.

Speaking of battery, Android Headlines claims it will have the largest battery ever featured in a Pixel phone. The bigger battery combined with the more efficient processor could deliver a significant improvement in battery life.

The camera hardware is expected to remain the same as the Pixel 8a, but the rumored improvements in software could improve camera quality anyway.

Google Pixel 9a's expected pricing

Google Pixel 8a in real-world usage (Image via Google)

All major leaks claim that the Google Pixel 9a will cost the same as its predecessor, the Pixel 8a, at $499. This pricing could be for the entry-level model, which has 128GB of internal storage. More will be revealed as we get closer to launch.

