Google Pixel 8a hits the lowest price on Amazon

The Google Pixel 8a is among the best budget phones for photography. Pixel phones are known for their camera prowess, and the Pixel 8a is no different. In fact, the picture quality and amount of detail this Pixel phone delivers can even put more expensive phones to shame.

Despite its positives, the Pixel 8a was priced too close to the standard Google Pixel 8 during its launch, which made it less appealing to many users. However, it has since received a significant price drop on Amazon, making it a far more attractive choice than other phones in the same category.

In this article, we will analyze whether the Pixel 8a is worth its price and if you should consider buying it.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The price mentioned is subject to change.

The Google Pixel 8a can be yours for under $400

The Google Pixel 8a was originally launched at $499, which was a bit too costly for budget-conscious users. However, it received a substantial discount, which brought the price down to only $399 on Amazon.

Here's what you need to know about the Pixel 8a:

Specs:

Specifications Details Display 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate Chipset Google Tensor G3 Operating system Android 15 Memory & storage 8GB RAM and 128/256GB internal storage Camera setup 64+13MP rear camera setup and 13MP selfie camera Battery and charging 4492mAh with 18W wired and 7.5W wireless charging

Design and display

Google Pixel 8a's display (Image via Google)

The Google Pixel 8a is constructed from premium materials like the other models in the Pixel 8 series. While the side and the mid-frame are made of aluminum, which gives strength and rigidity to the phone, the rear panel is made of glass, making the phone look premium and allowing for wireless charging.

The Pixel 8a is available for purchase in Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Aloe color options. It is also protected against dust and water and has received IP 68 certifications.

As for the display, the Pixel 8a has a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The use of a high refresh rate display allows for smooth animations on the screen, leading to a better user experience.

The display is also color-accurate and gets quite bright at 2000 nits under direct sunlight, so outdoor visibility wouldn't be an issue. Moreover, it's protected with Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 and can handle accidental drops with ease.

Performance

The Pixel 8a is equipped with the Tensor G3 chipset, which is a flagship-class chipset from 2023. It can run all your apps quickly and smoothly without breaking a sweat. Even graphically demanding games like Genshin Impact run quite well with the right settings. Hence, even though it's not as powerful as the flagship chipsets on the market, it is decent enough, considering the price tag.

Camera

Google Pixel 8a's camera (Image via Google)

The Pixel 8a features a dual rear camera setup with a 64MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. The primary camera can take some incredible photos with a high dynamic range and a natural color tone. The details in the pictures are excellent, and you can zoom in quite a bit without making it blurry.

The ultra-wide camera is also similarly impressive. It can capture pictures with a 120˚ wide field of view. There are no wobbles around the edges, and the detail levels are impressive.

Battery life

The battery life is actually quite impressive for a smartphone this compact. The Pixel 8a will easily last a full day on normal usage. Moreover, for charging, the phone supports 18W wired and 7.5W wireless charging.

Usually, wireless charging is reserved for more expensive models, so it's good to see Google implementing it on budget phones.

Should you consider buying the Google Pixel 8a?

Google Pixel 8a (Image via Google)

The Google Pixel 8a provides a lot for its current price tag. The phone is equipped with flagship-class hardware in every aspect. Everything from the design and display to the camera and battery life is excellent, and you won't find much to complain about.

Even the gaming performance is excellent. Although, the phone can heat up during long gaming sessions, which is its only caveat. Still, considering the $399 price tag, it should be completely acceptable, and we have no problem recommending it.

If you are looking for a great phone with a budget price tag, you will be hard-pressed to find one that is better than the Pixel 8a. Not to mention, Pixel phones receive day 1 software updates, which no other Android phones do. Every Android update, new features, and even security updates arrive on Pixel phones first. This is why a lot of users prefer Pixel over others.

