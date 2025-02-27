Google Pixel 8 available at lowest price on Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a great deal on the Google Pixel 8 as one of the Top Deals on the website. It was originally priced at $699, but is now available at $399, saving you $300. The phone is an excellent choice for those wanting a versatile high-performance smartphone. It features a great camera and an all-day battery that serves to be an ideal daily driver for a number of users.

In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the Google Pixel 8 and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale on Best Buy.

Google Pixel 8: Specs and features

The Google Pixel 8 has a great deal on Best Buy (Image via Google)

The Google Pixel 8 is a solid daily driver for those demanding speedy performance, good camera quality, and a lasting battery life. Regardless of whether you're a hardcore multitasker, casual gamer, or a mobile photographer, the Pixel 8 serves to be a great choice for most users with its clean UI and bloat-free software.

These are the detailed specs of the smartphone:

Features Google Pixel 8 Processor Tensor G3 Display 6.2”, OLED, 120Hz RAM and ROM 8GB RAM 128GB, 256GB Storage Camera Rear: 50MP + 12MP Front: 10.5MP Video Capabilities 4K UHD/60fps, 1080p/60fps Battery 4575 mAh

Performance

The Pixel 8 is powered by the Tensor G3, which is super efficient and quite speedy for daily tasks and moderate to high workloads. However, it certainly can't compete with some Snapdragon or Qualcomm processors that you see on most other smartphones. While it may be inferior to them in terms of performance, it still holds up quite well.

It may not be the best choice for hardcore gaming, but most modern mobile games should run perfectly fine. Games like PUBG run quite well, but framerates are limited to 60fps. So, those looking to game at 90fps may be quite disappointed. The case remains the same for most other games too, like Call of Duty, Asphalt 9, and even Genshin Impact, all of which run very smoothly.

Unfortunately, Fortnite really struggles to put up playable framerates at higher resolutions. You'd have to really tweak the settings to be able to play smoothly. However, the visuals wouldn't be the most appealing.

This device variant features 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is a decent combo for most users. However, for $759, you could purchase the 256GB variant; note that it's not on offer at the moment. Nevertheless, 8GB RAM is quite decent for multitasking, productivity, and moderate gaming, though not the most ideal.

Display and build

The Pixel 8 features a good-sized 6.2-inch display. This may not be as big as other smartphones judging by today's standards. However, it isn't "small" either. The display looks stunning and features a 1080 x 2400 or an FHD+ screen. Moreover, it features an OLED panel that produces vibrant colors with deep black tones.

You get a refresh rate of 120Hz that helps provide smooth visuals, particularly in games. This is also useful for streaming or watching movies and shows and scrolling through multimedia content. With a peak brightness of 2000 nits, you can view the screen on even the sunniest day.

Camera

The Pixel 8 has a versatile camera (Image via Google)

Camera quality is where the Google Pixel 8 truly shines. It outperforms most phones in this segment with its high-quality sensor. It has a dual-camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera along with a 12MP ultrawide lens. You can shoot up to 4K video at 60fps on both the front and the rear cameras.

The best part about the camera would be the realistic color tones and dark shadows. Pictures look as they do in real life, which is one of the best features of the Pixel camera. It does not unnecessarily enhance photos or make them look excessively filtered.

It comes packed with extra features like Cinematic Blur, 4K timelapse with stabilization, and Astrophotography timelapse to name a few. All of these improve visual quality and work on helping you capture the best picture possible.

Battery life

The device features a 4575 mAh battery, which, according to Google, lasts all day. Based on user reviews, it does live up to its name, lasting an average of 18 hours of moderate use. It may go down with heavy gaming, but overall, it does last all day. With extreme battery saver and lighter use, you can expect around two days of battery on the Pixel 8.

Is it worth purchasing the Google Pixel 8 during the sale?

We absolutely recommend you consider purchasing the Google Pixel 8 during the sale on Best Buy. It offers immense value for money at $399 with its high-quality camera, speedy performance, and efficient battery life. It would be the best daily driver for those wanting smooth performance and an all-day battery.

