Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a great deal on the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro during the daily deals on the website. It was originally priced at $1,199.99 but is now available for $929.99. The phone comes with high-end hardware, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and an 8K video camera.

We look into the specs and features of the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro and discuss whether it's worth buying during the sale.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro: Specs and features

The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro has a great deal on Newegg (Image via Asus)

The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro is a solid option for high-end mobile gaming. Despite being marketed as a "gaming phone," it features a premium display and camera.

These are the detailed specs of the gaming phone:

Features Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro (Unlocked) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display 6.78, FHD+, 165Hz RAM and ROM 16GB LPDDR5X RAM 512GB Storage Camera Rear: 50 MP + 32 MP + 13 MP Front: 32MP Video Capabilities 8K UHD/24 fps, 4K UHD/60fps, 1080p/60fps Battery 5500 mAh

Performance

The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro comes with a cooler (Image via Asus)

The ROG Phone 8 Pro features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, known to be among the best mobile processors.

Games like PUBG Mobile, CODM, CarX Street, and Genshin Impact, which are quite demanding, can run easily at the highest settings. Some of these games even support RTX mode, which can be utilised owing to this phone's specs.

You get 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, which is much more efficient than LPDDR5, and 512GB storage, which can be extended with an external storage.

This version of the ROG Phone 8 Pro also comes with the AeroActive Cooler X, making it slightly more expensive than the standard variant. The cooler clips onto the back of the phone, keeping it cool during intense and prolonged gaming sessions. It is also compatible with the ROG Tessen mobile controller, which is sold separately.

Display and build

The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro features a stunning 6.78” E6 AMOLED display with a resolution of FHD+. Moreover, you get adaptive refresh rates, supporting up to 165Hz, allowing for super smooth transitions in games. The display also has a peak brightness 2500 nits.

In terms of build quality, the ROG Phone 8 Pro features a rugged body with customizable mini-LED lighting on the back. It comes with built-in AirTrigger controls.

Moreover, it's compatible with AeroActive Cooler X and ROG Tessen mobile controller. It's also an unlocked phone, so you can just remove your phone's SIM card anytime you want to switch carriers.

Camera

The phone has a triple camera system featuring a 50MP main camera, a 32 MP telephoto lens, and a 13MP ultrawide. This helps it shoot high-quality pictures with great clarity and coloration. The front camera features an ultrawide lens as well, allowing for great group selfies.

The ROG phone performs incredibly well in terms of video quality. You can shoot up to 8K video at 24fps and 4K UHD at up to 60fps, which is quite impressive. The camera comes with multiple AI features and modes, like the Light Trail mode, which helps you capture long-exposure photos.

Battery

It features a 5500 mAh battery and comes with a 65-watt HyperCharge USB PD charger. According to Asus, the phone lasts around 3.4 hours of heavy gaming and 23 hours of video streaming, both of which are quite decent. Based on customer reviews, the phone lasted an average of 12 hours of light to moderate use.

Is the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro worth purchasing during the sale?

Purchasing the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro during the sale period on Newegg is worthwhile. It offers great value for money, particularly for those who prioritize heavy gaming and multitasking. The phone's high-end specs make it a versatile option for gaming, photography, and productivity.

