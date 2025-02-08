Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra available at lowest price on Amazon

Amazon is offering a great discount on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The smartphone was originally priced at $1619.99, but this limited-time deal brings it down to $1419.99 for the 512GB variant, saving you $200. Being the new flagship, the mobile device features the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is one of the best in the market right now. While most of the hardware is the same as the previous model, there are several improvements when it comes to software.

In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has a great deal on Amazon (Image via Samsung)

The new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a solid pick for those looking for a premium smartphone. It's a great daily driver that features a powerful processor and an excellent camera setup.

Here are the detailed specs of the smartphone:

Features Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Display 6.9”, QHD+ Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz RAM and ROM 12GB RAM 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Storage Camera Rear: 200MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 10 MP Front: 12MP Video Capabilities 8K/30fps, 4K/120fps, FHD/240fps Battery 5000 mAh

Performance

The S25 Ultra is the most powerful Samsung smartphone yet, featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It's an AP, which features both a CPU and a GPU. The processor is said to give you a 40% increase in Ray Tracing performance compared to last year's flagship, the S24 Ultra.

Thus, running graphically demanding titles like CarX Street, Rainbow Six Mobile, and Call of Duty Warzone should be a cakewalk. Most games can run at their best settings, with some even allowing for Ray Tracing performance, which looks amazing on mobile.

The phone also comes with 12GB RAM and configurable storage up to 1 TB. Its high RAM allows for smooth multitasking and handling of demanding mobile games.

Camera

The S25 Ultra comes with a new 50MP sensor for the ultrawide camera. This would greatly help with shooting better ultrawide shots. Apart from that, you get a 200MP wide-angle lens and two telephoto lenses of 50MP and 10MP.

The camera comes with several AI improvements and upgrades, which help produce better picture quality. AI ProVisual Engine is the latest addition, which helps improve image and video quality by reducing noise and improving clarity.

The camera is also capable of shooting video up to 8K at 30fps. 10-bit HDR adds much more color depth and a wider range of brightness levels. This helps produce better color tones and realistic hues.

Display and build

While the S25 Ultra features the same Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display panel as the S24 Ultra, it comes with a larger 6.9-inch screen. It features a QHD+ resolution, which looks stunning on the larger screen and brings out details. With a refresh rate of 120Hz, it allows for smooth and lag-free gaming.

The phone's body is built with a Titanium frame that provides great protection. The display is also reinforced with Corning Gorilla Armor 2 display glass, which provides great durability.

Battery life

The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 5000 mAh battery, which according to Samsung, lasts an average of 31 hours of video playback. Based on user reviews, it lasts around 15-17 hours of light to moderate use. Even with heavier use, it would easily last around 11-12 hours, which is great for a daily driver.

Is it worth purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra during the sale?

We recommend you consider purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra during the sale on Amazon. It's a solid option for those who want an all-rounder device, whether it be for gaming, photography, or just simple multitasking.

