Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs S24 Ultra: Which is the better smartphone?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was revealed at the Galaxy Unpacked Event that took place on January 22, 2025. The new S25 Ultra brings a load of features that enhance the user experience. The upgrades have more to do with software than the components of the phone, which is both good and bad.

In this article, we'll look into the features, specifications, and more of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and discuss how it stacks up against last year's flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs S24 Ultra: Specs and Performance

The Galaxy S25 Ultra looks stunning and boasts impressive specs (Image via Samsung)

Samsung's new flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra boasts an impressive spec sheet. Of the three phones that were revealed at the Unpacked event, the S25 Ultra is the one to have the most upgrades, featuring a new and improved processor, camera, and a larger display size.

The S25 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is an AP consisting of the Oryon CPU and the Adreno GPU. We see a slight upgrade in the display size as well, with the S25 Ultra featuring the new 6.9" QHD+ screen. This isn't a huge upgrade though, as the S24 Ultra features the exact same display specifications, except for the slightly smaller 6.8" display.

Apart from this, we see a lot of software upgrades on the new S25 line-up. Circle to Search, Now Bar, ProScaler, and Audio Eraser are just some of the features of the new update. All of these little upgrades serve a small, but meaningful purpose. Not everyone may use them on a daily basis, but they are quite helpful. The camera software has been heavily improved and we'll be exploring more on that in the next section.

These are the detailed specifications of the two phones:

Features Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display 6.9”, QHD+ Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz 6.8”, QHD+ Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz Camera Rear: 200MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 10 MP Front: 12MP Video: 8K/30fps, 4K/120fps, FHD/240fps Rear: 200MP + 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Front: 12MP Video: 8K/30fps, 4K/120fps, FHD/240fps RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Price Starts at $1299.99 Starts at $1299.99

The Snapdragon 8 Elite is a very powerful AP (Application Processor) capable of running even the most demanding mobile games at some of the best settings possible. The livestream revealed that the new processor is capable of providing a 40% boost in Ray Tracing performance.

This means graphics-heavy mobile games like CarX Street, Rainbow Six Mobile, and PUBG Mobile can run at very high settings even with Ray Tracing turned on. While you can play these games comfortably on the S24 Ultra, the performance difference is very noticeable. Both phones feature 12GB RAM, so multitasking performance is quite similar.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs S24 Ultra: Which phone has the better camera?

The new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has received a big camera upgrade (Image via Samsung)

Samsung has added a new 50MP ultrawide camera to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The ultrawide camera of the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 12MP sensor, so shooting wide pictures will definitely be better on the S25 Ultra. The other lenses feature the same sensor resolutions though.

However, as mentioned earlier, the S25 line-up sees a ton of AI improvements in the software. Features like Virtual Aperture creates a natural bokeh to images while ProVisual Engine enhances the quality of photos and videos by reducing noise and improving framerate. Thus, comparatively, the camera of the new S25 Ultra is better, even more so in terms of software and optimization.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs S24 Ultra: What are their prices?

The base prices of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Galaxy S24 Ultra largely remain the same. Moreover, as part of the launch offer, you can now purchase the 512GB S25 Ultra for the same price as its 256GB variant, which is a steal. While the S24 Ultra features the same price as the S25 Ultra models, it may go down once sales for the latter begin.

Here are the prices of the S25 Ultra:

256GB: $1299.99

512GB: $1299.99

1TB: $1419.99

Here are the prices of the S24 Ultra:

256GB: $1299.99

512GB: $1419.99

Final verdict: Which is the better smartphone?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has been the most impressive in the S25 line-up, particularly because it's the model to receive the most upgrades. While the S24 Ultra still holds up spectacularly, the S25 Ultra is the better performer thanks to its improved chipset, camera, and software features.

Thus, we'd say the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the better smartphone and would be the ideal choice if you're looking to upgrade.

