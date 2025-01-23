Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs S24 Plus: Which is the better smartphone?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus was announced at the Samsung Unpacked event earlier today and it packs a punch in terms of performance and specifications. While a majority of its specs remain the same, there are some key upgrades, both hardware and software that make it a great smartphone.

In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and see how it stacks up against last year's Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs S24 Plus: Specs and performance

The new Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus boasts an impressive spec sheet (Image via Samsung)

The new Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S24 Plus is an interesting one as we see some very significant software upgrades, all driven by AI. The only difference in terms of hardware would be the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset on the S25 Plus, which offers a huge jump in performance. Most other features remain the same, whether it be the camera, battery, or display.

As mentioned above, we see several upgrades when it comes to the software and device AI. For starters, ProScaler is a feature that allows images and videos to be upscaled to up to 40% higher quality. Virtual Aperture is a camera feature that creates a depth of field in images and videos, offering a natural bokeh.

They are almost identical when it comes to the build. However, the new S25 Plus is slimmer and features thinner bezels. This isn't that noticeable until you compare the two of them side by side. Moreover, the cameras on the back feature a more prominent bump.

These are the specs of the two phones:

Features Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display 6.7”, QHD+ Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz 6.7”, QHD+ Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz Camera Rear: 50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP Front: 12MP Video: 8K/30fps, 4K/120fps, FHD/240fps Rear: 50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP Front: 12MP Video: 8K/30fps, 4K/120fps, FHD/240fps RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB Battery 4900 mAh 4900 mAh Price Starts at $999.99 Starts at $999.99

The new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset brings a whole lot of performance to the table. The latest AP features the Oryon CPU and the Adreno GPU, offering a 40% increase in Ray Tracing performance. Moreover, Samsung claims this to be the most advanced performance on a Samsung phone ever, allowing for superb visuals and processing on even the most demanding mobile games.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs S24 Plus: Which has the better camera?

Camera specs of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus (Image via Samsung)

The camera specifications of the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S24 Plus are roughly the same. Both phones feature the same 50MP main camera sensor which is known to snap incredible pictures. The S24 Plus showed the potential of its camera setup with stunning images with vibrant color tones. We can expect more or less the same picture quality with the new S25 Plus, with some AI-enhanced upgrades.

The videography on the S25 Plus should be comparatively better, thanks to new features. This includes ProVisual Engine, which is a set of AI power tools that improve the video experience. Features like Nightography, Generative Edit, Expert RAW, and several other tools enhance video quality and produce better images.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs S24 Plus: What are their prices?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S24 Plus are priced exactly the same. The base model of both phones features 256GB storage and costs $999.99. The 512GB variant, on the other hand, costs $1119.99. The fact that both phones are priced the same is great news as you're getting better performance with the S25 Plus. We could expect a drop in the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus once the S25 Plus starts selling.

Final Verdict: Which is the better smartphone?

In this comparison of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S24 Plus, we see that the Galaxy S25 Plus emerges as the clear winner. It features a thinner display and a significantly better processor, allowing for superior gaming performance. Even though the only upgrades we see in it are the processor and software enhancements, it serves as the better option because of the similar pricing.

