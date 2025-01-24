Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs iPhone 16 Plus: Which is the best smartphone?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus was recently announced on January 22, 2025, alongside the Galaxy S25 and the S25 Ultra. It launched at a price that's $100 more than the iPhone 16 Plus, which is its direct competitor. Does the new Galaxy S25 Plus have what it takes to just the price premium over its competitor?

That's exactly what we plan to find by comparing the two phones in a head-to-head battle.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs iPhone 16 Plus: Detailed comparison

In this comparison, we will judge the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and iPhone 16 Plus in every aspect of the two phones. This allows us to gain a better understanding of how they perform against each other and which one delivers a better experience.

Trending

Here's everything about the two phones:

Specs comparison

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

iPhone 16 Plus

Display 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO QHD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with 60Hz refresh rate Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Apple A18 Operating system Android 15-based OneUI 7 iOS 18.2.1 Memory & storage 12GB RAM and 256/512 GB storage 8GB RAM and 128/256/512GB internal storage Camera setup 50+10+12MP triple camera setup with 12MP selfie camera 48+12MP rear camera setup and 12MP selfie camera Battery and charging 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging and 15W wireless Qi2 fast charging

4674mAh with 25W wired and wireless MagSafe charging



Design and display

iPhone 16 Plus design and colors (Image via Apple)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and iPhone 16 Plus feature superb build quality, thanks to the use of Aluminum and glass for the body's construction. It not only increases the body structure but also makes it more tactile. The surface texture is smooth and shiny. Both Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and iPhone 16 Plus have extremely similar build quality, and you won't find anything to complain about.

However, you will feel a difference upon holding the two phones in your hand. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is thinner and lighter than the iPhone 16 Plus, which is certainly an advantage.

The design of both phones looks great, but we cannot decide which one looks better. It depends on the user's preference.

When it comes to the display, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus takes an edge over the iPhone 16 Plus due to the 120Hz high refresh rate. The Samsung display is manufactured with HOP 3.0 technology, which allows for better efficiency and lower power consumption. HOP stands for Hybrid Oxide and Polycrystalline Silicon, which is a custom version of the existing LTPO technology.

Performance and cooling

The Galaxy S25 Plus is upgraded with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite, which delivers a similar performance level as the Apple A18 inside the iPhone 16 Plus. You shouldn't find any noticeable difference in performance between the two phones.

However, there will be a significant difference in gaming as the new Snapdragon 8 Elite delivers significantly higher performance. It is also paired with a large vapor chamber, which allows the chip to run at peak performance for a long duration.

Here are some performance benchmarks of the two chipsets inside the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and iPhone 16 Plus:

Benchmarks Snapdragon 8 Elite Apple A18 GeekBench 6 (Single-Core) 3155 3466 GeekBench 6 (Multi-Core) 9723 8592 3DMark Solar Bay 10564 8013

Memory and storage

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus has 12GB memory, while the iPhone 16 Plus comes equipped with only 8GB. However, due to the way memory management works in different operating systems, this difference in system memory shouldn't have any significant impact on performance.

As for storage, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus comes with 256GB as the base model, while the iPhone 16 Plus still has 128GB storage. This gives the former another advantage.

Camera performance

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus' camera config (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus has a triple-camera setup in the back, but the iPhone 16 Plus has only two rear cameras. The former's third camera consists of a telephoto sensor, which can be quite handy sometimes. However, the primary and ultrawide cameras of the two phones are fantastic and can deliver a similar picture quality in both day and night situations.

You will be hard-pressed to decide which is better in terms of level of detail, dynamic range, white balance, and more. However, the color tone was slightly different between the two phones. The selfie camera's image quality is also a lot similar, and you will find it difficult to find a difference.

Battery and charging

Due to the presence of a new and efficient chipset, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is now capable of delivering a significantly better battery life. This puts it closer to the battery life of the iPhone 16 Plus.

As for charging, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus has faster charging than the iPhone 16 Plus, but the large battery negates its charging speed advantage. Therefore, both phones will end up taking the same time to fully charge.

However, the iPhone 16 Plus' magnetic wireless charging is better and charges at a much faster rate than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus. The iPhone 16 Plus wins in this category.

Pricing

The Galaxy S25 Plus starts at $999, while the iPhone 16 Plus begins at $899, which makes it more affordable than the other.

Final thoughts on Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs iPhone 16 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus (Image via Samsung)

The Galaxy S25 Plus is the better smartphone choice in almost every way compared to the iPhone 16 Pro. The former has higher storage, more cameras, a better display, and smoother gaming performance than the latter. However, the Galaxy S25 Plus costs $100 more, but we believe it's worth it.

The presence of a 120Hz display is enough to justify that price premium. After all, it's the screen you interact with the most, so having a smoother display is the best choice. Therefore, we recommend Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus as the better choice.

However, if you own a lot of Apple devices and need your phone to be synced with them, choose the iPhone 16 Plus instead.

Also read: Apple iPhone 13 is available at the lowest price during the New Year sale on Best Buy

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback