OnePlus 12R vs Pixel 8a: Which is the best smartphone under $500?

The OnePlus 12R and Pixel 8a are budget versions of their bigger siblings: the OnePlus 12 and Pixel 8, which we compared previously. These two fairly inexpensive phones are getting quite popular since they offer significant value at a relatively lower cost. The OnePlus 12R is all about providing the best performance, while the Pixel 8A focuses on featuring the best camera experience.

This article compares these two phones to determine which one is the best under $500.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

OnePlus 12R vs Pixel 8a

This comparison between the two smartphones has been broken down into multiple categories to better judge the differences between the two smartphones. Let's start with the specs first.

Specs comparison

OnePlus 12R vs Pixel 8a (Image via Pocket-lint/YouTube)

Here are the specs of OnePlus 12R and Google Pixel 8a:

Specifications OnePlus 12R Pixel 8A Display 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Tensor G3 Operating system Android 14 with OxygenOS 14 Android 14 Memory and storage

Up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage

Camera setup 50+8+2MP rear camera setup with 16MP selfie camera 64+13MP rear camera setup with 13MP selfie camera Battery and charging 5500 mAh battery with 100W fast charging 4492 mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Design and display

Display of OnePlus 12R vs Pixel 8a (Image via Pocket-lint/YouTube)

In terms of design, both OnePlus 12R and Pixel 8a look fantastic. The OnePlus phone features the iconic OnePlus design language with a circular camera island on the rear panel. On the other hand, the Pixel 8a features a unique design with a horizontal camera bar.

While they both look great, a design choice is personal, and not everyone will choose the same phone. However, the OnePlus 12R's design feels more premium since it combines aluminum and glass for the phone's body materials. On the contrary, the Pixel 8a's rear panel is plastic, but at least the mid-frame is aluminum.

The Google phone has IP67 dust and water resistance, so you can jump into the pool without worrying. The OnePlus phone only has IP54 dust and splash resistance, which should be fine under light rains but may not survive in the pool. Essentially, the OnePlus 12R has better build quality, while the Pixel 8a has better water resistance certification.

When it comes to the display, the OnePlus phone has a clear advantage over the Pixel. The OnePlus 12R has a large 6.78-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR, and Dolby Vision.

Comparatively, the Pixel 8a has a smaller 6.1-inch OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR, but there's no Dolby Vision support. Some prefer smaller displays, but others may not. The display size is a personal choice, but the display of the OnePlus phone is more premium than the Pixel phone.

On top of that, the OnePlus 12R's screen can get as bright as 4500 nits, and the Pixel 8a can't even reach half of that. The OnePlus phone comfortably wins the display category.

Performance and cooling

Pixel 8a's water resistance capabilities (Image via Google)

The OnePlus 12R is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is the same chipset that powers the OnePlus 11 and Samsung Galaxy S23 series. On the contrary, the Pixel 8a has Google's Tensor G3 chipset. They are both flagship-level chipsets, but the Snapdragon chip is miles ahead of the Tensor in both CPU and GPU performance.

In addition, the OnePlus phone has a vapor chamber cooling system, which keeps the chipset running at peak speeds, while the Pixel 8a is known to throttle during gaming.

Here's how the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset compares to Google's Tensor G3:

Benchmarks Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Google's Tensor G3 Geekbench 6 (Single-core) 1991 1760 Geekbench 6 (Multi-core) 5299 4442 3DMark Wild Life Performance 12369 8,489

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is 19% faster in CPU multi-core tests. It is also a whopping 45.7% faster in the graphics benchmark. The OnePlus 12R is the better choice if performance is a priority.

Memory and storage

You also have an option to buy the OnePlus phone with up to 16GB RAM to back up its gaming performance, but you don't get such an option with the Pixel 8a. The Google phone is limited to just 8GB RAM, which may be a deal breaker for some users.

Camera performance

OnePlus 12R's camera (Image via OnePlus)

The camera is where the Pixel phone finally takes a win against the OnePlus phone. It doesn't sport the same camera setup as the regular Pixel 8, but the cameras are still fantastic. The Pixel can take better pictures from its primary and ultra-wide rear cameras than the OnePlus 12R.

The pictures from the Pixel phone have better detail levels, high dynamic range, and natural color tone. These pictures can look significantly better than the pictures from the OnePlus 12R. The same goes for the selfie and video recording. All that said, the OnePlus isn't too far behind either in this regard.

Battery and charging

OnePlus 12R's battery (Image via OnePlus)

The OnePlus 12R has a 5500 mAh battery with 100W of fast wired charging. The Pixel 8A only has a 4492 mAh battery capacity and supports only up to 18W fast wired charging. The larger battery size and the more efficient chip of the OnePlus phone will deliver a better battery life. Its charging speed is probably eight times faster.

The Pixel phone has support for wireless charging that the OnePlus 12R doesn't have. It also has a decent battery but not on the same level as its competitor.

Verdict

The OnePlus 12R is the best phone under $500. It provides a flagship-level experience in every aspect of a smartphone. It has better display, performance, battery, and charging than the Pixel phone. However, the Pixel 8A wins in camera performance.

If the camera is a priority, you may choose the Pixel 8A, but I recommend the OnePlus 12R to everyone else. Its camera performance is not as good as the Pixel smartphone, but it is better than other phones in this price range.