PlayStation 5 “Something went wrong” Remote Play error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

PlayStation 5 users have been running into a fair bit of performance issues lately, with many in the community complaining about problems with Remote Play. The application is not running optimally for users and has been frequently showing the “Something went wrong” error every time they are trying to run it. What makes it one of the more annoying bugs to deal with is the fact that there are no permanent solutions to the problem.

That said, many in the community have come up with a few workarounds that are helping them temporarily deal with it. Today’s guide will go over some things you can do to try and fix the “something went wrong” Remote Play error on your PlayStation 5.

Fixing the “Something went wrong” Remote Play error on your PlayStation 5

The Remote Play error on the PlayStation 5 usually occurs if there is an issue with connectivity between the user and PlayStation’s own servers. Hence, there are a few ways to deal with the issue from your end.

1) Check PlayStation server availability

It’s likely that the PlayStation servers themselves are facing an issue and might have been taken down for maintenance. If this is the case, then you will have to wait for the servers to be back up to be able to reaccess remote play.

2) Restarting your devices

Restart your PlayStation 5 and the device you want to stream the games on. While it may not look like much of a fix, many in the community have seen that it has been temporarily solving the issue for them on the console.

3) Restart your internet router

Restarting your internet router can also help. The problem with connectivity might be from your end, and you can either try and fix it by restarting your router or by calling your internet provider with the issue that you are having.

4) Wait for a patch

Sony is likely aware of the remote play issues that many users are facing. Hence, they will probably be introducing a patch or a hotfix in the coming days. You will need to keep the application updated on your devices to be able to permanently deal with the error.

5) Reinstall the application

Reinstalling the PlayStation 5 remote play on the devices also seems to have worked for many users in the community. So it’s with a shot, and you can try uninstalling and re-installing the application.

6) Reach out to customer care

If the above steps do not work for you, then the next best thing would be to reach out to PlayStation Support. Customer care will contact you to try and solve the issue.

