How to buy PlayStation Plus 1-year membership at $20 discount during Cyber Monday 2021

With a great discount at the incoming Cyber Monday Sales (basically Black Friday Sale part II), PlayStation Plus is offering an amazing deal to gamers.

This is a great way to get (at least) two free monthly games, and play online games (paid ones like PUBG, Dead By Daylight or the latest COD) at a massively reduced cost. Additionally, players will also get more good deals on the PS Store.

On November 2, PS Plus subscribers will get access to 6 new games.



Few lucky PlayStation 5 owners will also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, which is a bundle of the 20 best PS4 games available to play on the PS5.

How to get a $20 discount on a 1-year membership of PlayStation Plus

1) Visit Best Buy, add the PS plus subscription to your cart, and checkout.

2) After you receive the code, you can either activate it via,

Sony's Website:

go to the PlayStation Website,

Login with your account (same as PS account)

Click to your profile, on the top-right corner (Indicated By your Profile Pic)

Click on 'Redeem Code'

Enter your Code then Click 'Next' and 'Confirm'

PS Store:

Visit My Store on your console or PlayStation app (iOS or Android),

Scroll Down and click on 'Redeem Code'

Enter your code and 'Confirm'.

3) You can now enjoy 1 year of premium gaming experience via PlayStation Plus on your PS4 and PS5 (if you are one of the lucky ones).

Games offered with PlayStation Plus Collection

The games included in the PS Plus Collection are as follows:

From First-Party Studios:

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

From third-party publishers/developers:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Note: Remember to turn off the auto-renewal after you enter your code so that you won't be charged full price when this new subscription ends.

Alternatively, you can also buy multiple PS plus codes as PlayStation allows you to stack unlimited subscriptions for multiple years.

