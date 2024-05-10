PlayStation Vita vs Nintendo 3DS: Which was the better handheld console?

The Nintendo 3DS and the PlayStation Vita are two of the most well-known and respected systems in the world of handheld consoles. Both released in 2011, they introduced innovations in the already impressive technology set available at the time. Now, 13 years later, they might not be the big guns like before, but their reign has impacted their journey. In this article, we'll be revisiting the simple question: which is better - PlayStation Vita vs Nintendo 3DS?

Personally, the Nintendo 3DS is the winner in this comparison. But that doesn’t mean the PlayStation Vita was a pushover. Being the more mainstream console among the two, many have fond memories associated with the Nintendo 3DS, which gives it an upper hand in the competition.

Personal bias aside, this article lists all the details, the pros and cons of each, and compares them on their hardware and software.

PlayStation Vita vs Nintendo 3DS: Which one stands tall?

Hardware

The PlayStation Vita features the following components:

Quad-core ARM Cortex-A9 MPCore processor.

A memory capacity of 512 MB RAM.

128MB VRAM.

5-inch OLED screen with touch-screen capabilities.

Display with 17 million colors support.

960×544 QHD resolution with 220PPI in pixel density.

PowerVR SGX543MP4+ core.

On the other hand, the Nintendo 3DS handheld has these components:

Wide-screen LCD display.

3D visuals without any external gear.

3.53-inch screen with 800×240 resolution.

It uses 400 pixels per eye to enable the screen to show items in 3D view.

DMP PICA200 GPU with 200 MHZ capacity can generate up to 15.3 million polygons per second.

When compared, it is obvious that PlayStation Vita wins the hardware race against the 3DS by a long shot.

Game library

While the PS Vita may have been the superior console in terms of raw power, the Nintendo 3DS is the victor in regards to games. It was not only packed with some of the best installments in Nintendo’s flagship IPs, including Pokemon, Mario, and Zelda, but it also innovated each of these by incorporating special touch screens and 3D visuals into the gameplay.

The PS Vita had a lot of power and hardware capability, but most of its titles were unable to bring the best out of the system. The lack of exclusive titles also played a part, as there were very few incentives available to the public for buying the PS Vita.

Reception

3DS won the sales race (Image via Nintendo)

The Nintendo 3DS sold a whopping 65 million units in its lifetime, the sales peaked in 2013, when 3DS sold over 13 million units in a single year. If you factor in the upgraded models like the 3DS XL, then the accumulative sales of the handheld are over 75 million. It was released with a price tag of US$249.99. With the success of each original title, the sales only went upward.

Parallelly, the PS Vita was a "disappointment" in the market. Despite being an amazing piece of gaming hardware and being in the same price range as 3DS, it only sold roughly four million copies in total by 2013 and 15-16 million units in its lifetime. This is why it is considered that PS Vita is Sony’s most underrated console.

Verdict

The PS Vita's fall is still considered one of the biggest misfortunes in gaming history. The fierce competition from the 3DS wasn't the only reason why the Vita failed to reach its potential. After failing to make the expected sales, Sony soon pulled the plug on Vita's support, further pushing the system towards downfall.

In the end, it is hard to say which of these systems is the best. Both of them were ahead of their time and had strong legacies, but only one got to be a commercial success. If you prefer sharp graphics and smooth gameplay, then the PS Vita is for you, but if you like innovative gameplay and a vast exclusive library, then the Nintendo 3DS is the best option.