The PlayStation Vita: Sony's most underrated console

Sony’s PlayStation Vita was a technological marvel. It featured a Quad-core ARM Cortex-A9 MPCore CPU paired with a Quad-core SGX543MP4+, which may not have the raw power of Sony’s other home consoles, but it wasn’t a compromise either. Despite its size, the sheer potential that PS Vita had packed in is still astonishing.

But even with all the innovation the PS Vita had, it failed to make a mark on the history of gaming. Over the years, the handheld has fallen from grace. But why did it never get the chance? This article will ponder this question and speculate how PS Vita became Sony’s most underrated console.

PlayStation Vita fell and never got a chance to stand up

PlayStation Vita was a successor to one of Sony’s most successful handheld consoles, PlayStation Portable or PSP. Although Vita followed the same design as the PSP visually, it had significant hardware upgrades compared to its predecessor. PS Vita featured a 128 MB VRAM and a 5-inch OLED, multi-touch screen, which delivered some of the best graphics in any handheld of its time.

Unfortunately, on its release in 2012, the handheld fell short of the company’s expectations in terms of sales. Despite aggressive marketing, the console only sold four million units in the first 10 months and only six million more in the next two years of its availability. Many believe the PS Vita’s poor sales were due to the fierce competition by the Nintendo 3DS, one of the best-selling handheld consoles.

Limited library and lack of exclusives

Another glaring drawback of this handheld was the limited gaming library. While the titles utilized the system’s capabilities to the fullest, using the multi-touch OLED screen and the powerful cores to provide a unique experience, there simply weren’t enough options to intrigue the consumers. But that doesn’t mean there were no titles that deserve a playthrough on PS Vita.

A variety of exclusive titles was also lacking on the PlayStation Vita. However, two exclusives acquired significant acclaim: Gravity Rush and Tearaway. The PS Vita even featured a cross-play system that allowed players to play some PS3 and PS4 titles while sharing the progress across the consoles.

Sony gave up on the PlayStation Vita

After the console failed to meet the expected sales figures, Sony partially pulled the plug on support. The company never pushed the developers to release their games on the console, resulting in a weak lineup and a lack of exclusives.

Consumers didn't have much incentive to buy the PS Vita or upgrade from their PSPs. Many believe Sony had released console-exclusive titles from their flagship IPs, like The God of War or such on Vita. It may have performed far better on the market.

All these factors played a part in making the handheld underrated. The limited library and the lack of support restricted the public exposure of the console. The fact that it lacked any notable exclusive titles also damaged its mainstream appeal.

On the bright side, although the PlayStation Vita never got mass circulation, the limited user base it curated still adores the handheld. It's one of the most popular consoles for homebrews, and mods. This love from the dedicated fanbase made the console a true cult classic.

Despite all its power and technological advancements, it’s unfortunate that the PS Vita never got the recognition it deserved.