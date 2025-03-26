Prominent Apple leaker says iOS 19 leaked images with rounded corners and translucency are not true

Leaked renders and mockups of iOS 19 appeared online on March 25, 2025, courtesy of Jon Prosser, a well-known Apple leaker. These leaked images allowed us to glimpse what the newest iteration of Apple's mobile operating system could look like.

However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman says the leaked images and renders are not true. For those unaware, Gurman accurately revealed Apple device-related information many times in the past before their actual release. This gives him substantial credibility. However, it's a bit more complicated than that.

In this article, we will analyze what Gurman meant by that and explain what it means for iOS 19.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Mark Gurman says iOS 19 leaked images are not true

Voice Memos, Apple TV, and Apple Pay received many changes in iOS 18 (Image via Apple)

Apple traditionally announces a new iOS version at the WWDC event every year, and that isn't likely to change this year. iOS 19, the upcoming version of Apple's mobile operating system, is expected to be revealed at WWDC 25, and invites for the event are already out.

Apple's iOS is no stranger to leaks and rumors. Since the end of 2024, rumors of a great redesign with the release of iOS 19 have been floating around. However, no concrete leaks could showcase how the redesigned interface would look until now. On March 25, 2025, Jon Prosser showcased a few mockups of iOS 19, and according to him, they were based on the real images he saw.

The mockups showed rounded corners and translucent or glass-like textures for various UI elements, among other things. These were similar to what we saw with the VisionOS in the Apple Vision Pro headset. However, Mark Gurman tweeted that these leaked images are not representative of the actual iOS 19 and may not look close to what Apple will reveal at WWDC 25.

If you carefully observe the tweet, you will realize that Gurman never really said the leaked images and mockups were fake. What he meant is that the mockups could be based on older builds of the iOS 19. Therefore, when Apple actually launches the upcoming version of its mobile operating system, it may look a lot different. He also said key details of the iOS 19 were missing from the mockups.

In John Prosser's YouTube video, where he leaked the mockups, he mentioned that they were based on what he previously saw from the iOS 19 images. Therefore, chances are that Mark Gurman could be right. However, that doesn't mean the mockups are fake. Rather, they are outdated; at least, that's what Gurman believes.

When is iOS 19 expected to launch?

iOS 19 is expected to be announced in June at the WWDC 25 event, but the actual launch should be in September with the release of the potential iPhone 17 series. The launch of new iOS versions is traditionally tied with new iPhone launches, so you should expect the same this year.

