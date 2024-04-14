PS5 Pro might not be a massive jump in power if specs leaks are to be believed

New PS5 Pro specs leaks suggest that the upcoming mid-cycle refresh gaming console might not be a significant improvement in terms of performance from the already available PlayStation 5 models. The console will supposedly feature a 10% improvement in terms of CPU clock speeds and a 45% upgrade in graphics rendering performance.

The PS5 Pro console was previously believed to be a 4K gaming powerhouse with ambitious specs leaks setting it at par with most high-end gaming computers that can play the latest titles at well over 60 FPS in UHD resolutions. That, however, wouldn't be the case per the latest leaks from reliable industry insider, Tom Warren.

Do note that Sony hasn't confirmed any of these leaks and finer details of the console might change closer to launch.

The new PS5 Pro features multiple smart technologies over the original console

The new PS5 Pro console will bring heightened 4K gaming performance (Image via Techfluencer/YouTube)

As per recently revealed information from Warren, the upcoming PS5 Pro console will feature a new "high CPU frequency mode" that can boost performance by supercharging the console. Instead of the base 3.5 GHz operating clock speed of the device, this mode overclocks it to 3.8 GHz, thereby unlocking extra performance. The highest operating clock speeds are 10% higher than the maximum the original console could hit.

It also unlocks an extra 1.2 GB of system memory, thus allowing games to access 13.7 GB. This should give developers some extra room to work with while developing the latest titles. The original PS5 only allowed games to use 12.5 GB of system memory at maximum.

Besides these leaks, there also have been rumors of a new PSSR (PlayStation Super Resolution) technology that the new console is alleged to pack. This should work much like DLSS and FSR to deliver higher framerates at minimal cost to visual quality.

Tom Warren says all the info about the new "high CPU frequency mode" is accurate and he cites "many PS5 Pro dev docs" as his source. This suggests the new PlayStation 5 would be a significant step up in more ways than one and could deliver a vast uplift in overall performance.

However, unlike the last-generation PS4 Pro, we aren't expecting a massive difference in the overall computing prowess of the console. The targets now lie in a more believable 4K 60 FPS gaming range.