PS5 Pro specs leaked: Aiming to be the most powerful console yet

PS5 Pro specs (yes, the official ones) seem to have leaked online ahead of a proper announcement from Sony. The mid-gen refresh version of Sony's latest console hardware is claimed to be the "most powerful" console ever created, with a significant boost in almost all aspects over the vanilla PS5, which as of writing this article is almost four years old.

The leaks come courtesy of The Verge, who according to their reports "obtained a full list of specs for the upcoming console." The Verge also mentions that Sony has already implemented their plans to have developers support the upcoming PS5 Pro, asking them to make sure their games are compatible with the new console.

The PS5 Pro also promises a PC-quality ray-tracing experience on consoles, something the vanilla PS5 and even the Xbox Series X/S did not quite deliver. And judging by the console's specs, it seems quite plausible. That said, here's everything you need to know about the leaked PS5 Pro specs.

PS5 Pro specs leaked online ahead of an official announcement from Sony

According to The Verge's report, the PS5 Pro aka Codename Trinity will include a significantly faster GPU than the base PS5 console, paired with a slightly juiced-up CPU, albeit with the same Zen 2 architecture, which can be a cause of concern for many. The primary objective for the new console will be to push framerate and resolutions further than what is currently possible on PS5.

Much like it was in the case of PS4 Pro, the games that will ship with support for the new console will be tagged "Trinity Enhanced" meaning they will support higher resolution and framerate targets than what's achievable on the vanilla PS5. Sony's upcoming Pro console's GPU will be roughly 45% faster than the base PS5.

Additionally, every game that has been submitted for certification at PlayStation, will be released with support for the new console. Also, older titles can be patched (much like how Sony handled the jump from PS4 to PS4 Pro, and PS4 to PS5) by developers at a later date.

The PS5 Pro will also feature faster memory running at 576 GB/s, a roughly 30% increase compared to the vanilla PS5. With the mid-gen refresh, Sony also aims to introduce their own temporal upscaling solution - PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), which is similar to Nvidia's DLSS and AMD's FSR, albeit for the PlayStation consoles.

PSSR will be aided by a “custom architecture for machine learning” supporting 300TOPS of 8-bit computation on the new console, akin to Nvidia's Tensor Cores, which are specifically built for DLSS. The Pro console will also come with support for 8K resolution, albeit with PSSR.

Lastly, on the CPU side of things, the PS5 Pro will feature essentially the same chip as the vanilla PS5, albeit with higher clock speeds. The new console will feature two modes - a standard mode where the CPU will operate at 3.5 GHz and a high CPU frequency mode that increases the CPU's clock speed to 3.8 GHz.

Despite the higher clock speeds, what overshadows the specs is the now significantly outdated Zen 2 architecture, which can hold the console's performance back, in CPU-intensive titles akin to something like Dragon's Dogma 2 or other upcoming open-world games, with very high NPC count.

While AMD's Zen 2 CPUs are quite capable when it comes to ray-tracing and 4K rendering, they are outdated by a large margin when it comes to the PC counterpart from AMD. On the PC side of things, AMD has already moved to Zen 4 architecture, which does make it a bit weird for Sony to stick with Zen 2 for their newer system.

