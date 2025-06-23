Rematch loading screen error: Possible reasons and fixes

Rematch is a new multiplayer football game with a unique third-person perspective gameplay. Its fast-paced 5v5 matches are quickly gaining attention among players. However, many have reported issues with the loading screen getting stuck, preventing them from being able to join matches or even accessing the main menu.

The game is developed by a relatively small-scale indie studio called Sloclap. These issues may be caused due to their smaller server base, but it can be solved within a few steps. This guide will look through the possible reasons for the game's loading screen error and discuss potential fixes for it.

Rematch loading screen error: What's causing it?

The loading screen error in Rematch could be caused by a server error (Image via Sloclap)

Loading screen issues are one of the most common technical errors in games, especially multiplayer titles. Rematch comes from a relatively small studio, so one major affecting factor could be a server overload, especially during peak times. Indie studios like Sloclap often operate on smaller server bases, so they're more susceptible to timeouts and crashes. This causes players to face issues like the loading screen error.

However, other potential causes may include corrupted cache files, missing or damaged game files, or even outdated graphics drivers. We'll delve more into the fixes in the section below.

Possible fixes for the Rematch loading screen error

Here are some practical solutions you can try if you encounter a loading screen error in the game:

1) Clear cache and temporary files

Exiting the game and clearing the cache removes potentially corrupted data that might be causing the issue. On Windows, you can access the local app data folder by pressing Win + R, which opens the "Run" dialog box. Type %localappdata%, and then delete the Rematch folder. Relaunch the game after this to check if it has been fixed.

2) Verify game files

If game files are missing or damaged, verifying their integrity through Steam can help. This process will check for and repair any issues with your game installation.

Go to your Steam library and right-click on Rematch.

Select Properties and then go to Installed Files.

Click “Verify Integrity of Game Files.”

3) Update GPU drivers

Outdated graphics drivers are a frequent cause of game errors. For NVIDIA users, open the GeForce Experience app and check for driver updates. You can download it from the Drivers tab on the app.

AMD users can use the Adrenalin software to do the same. You can check for updates by clicking on the Settings menu in the app's top-right corner. Keeping your drivers up to date ensures compatibility and optimal performance.

4) Disable overlays

Overlays from Steam or Discord can sometimes conflict with games, as they serve as background operations. Disabling these overlays can help resolve loading issues.

For Steam users, go to the Properties menu of the game, then disable the in-game overlay. On Discord, you can do this in the app settings by toggling off the overlay option. Restart the game after disabling it to see if the problem is resolved.

These troubleshooting steps should help you solve the loading screen errors in Rematch. If problems persist, keeping an eye on official updates from Sloclap or community forums can provide additional support.

