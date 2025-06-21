Rematch Fatal Error: Possible reasons and fixes

Rematch is out now, and the community seems to love its casual and fast-paced gameplay so far. The game peaked at #2 on Steam Global Top Sellers and continues to maintain a very healthy average player count. Despite all the excitement, there are some players who are frustrated due to a Fatal Error message followed by a game crash, especially on PC.

On that note, here's how to potentially fix the Fatal Error issue in Rematch.

Note: The fixes provided in this article serve as workarounds and are not guaranteed to work for everyone.

How to potentially fix the Fatal Error in Rematch

This error usually appears due to missing or corrupted files, but other factors, like incompatibility or system configuration, could also cause it. Here are a few methods that might fix it for you:

Verify game files

Verifying files on Steam (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Valve)

The most effective step is to verify your game files via Steam. Here's a step-by-step guide to do so:

Go to your Steam Library and search for Rematch .

and search for . Click on the gear icon on the right side and then go to Properties .

. Select the Installed Files tab and then click on Verify integrity of game files .

. Wait for a few minutes as it's a long process.

If you have a low-spec PC, this process could take several minutes to an hour. Additionally, you can go to the game's Steam settings again, and under the Launch option, type the following text to disable DirectX12 support:

-dx12

Once done, restart your device and launch the game.

Run as Administrator

Permanently enable the Admin option through Properties (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Microsoft)

Sometimes, a lack of permissions could lead to fatal errors. To avoid this, simply right-click on your Steam shortcut and click Run as Administrator. You can also run the game as an Admin by going to the following location:

C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Rematch\Runtime\Binaries\Win64 (Right click RuntimeClient-Win64-Shipping.exe)

Disable overlays

Third-party overlays such as Discord, NVIDIA, and more could interfere with the game processes. To disable them, follow these steps:

Go to your Steam Library and search for Rematch .

and search for . Click on the gear icon on the right side and then go to Properties .

. Uncheck the Enable Steam Overlay while in-game option.

To disable Discord Overlay, simply go to the app settings, navigate to the Game Overlay Settings, and disable it.

Update the GPU driver and disable overclock

Keep your GPU drivers up to date through the official NVIDIA, Intel, or AMD software. Additionally, if you use tools like MSI Afterburner or any utility that overclocks your hardware, consider disabling them and running the game. The OC settings often affect the stability of games.

That's all the possible things you can do to fix Rematch for you. If the problem still persists, reach out to the developers' tech support here.

