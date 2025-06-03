  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Rematch stuttering and crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

Rematch stuttering and crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Jun 03, 2025 11:53 GMT
Rematch can be pre-ordered from Steam on PC (Image via Kepler Interactive)
Rematch can be pre-ordered from Steam on PC (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Upcoming arcade-style soccer title Rematch is already in its beta on PC. While the complete release is scheduled for June 19, 2025, players have already started their journey as a soccer star on PC. However, since the game is still not out fully, it has a few bugs and glitches, which will hopefully be resolved by the time the full game is released. For now, there are a few workarounds to try if you are facing any performance issues while playing the game..

Ad

Below are some reasons why you might be facing these issues, alongside a few potential fixes to solve these problems.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until Kepler Interactive rolls out official patches.

Potential solutions for performance issues with Rematch on PC

1) Update your GPU drivers

Updating your GPU drivers can help fix performance issues in Rematch (Image via Kepler Interactive)
Updating your GPU drivers can help fix performance issues in Rematch (Image via Kepler Interactive)

Despite having one of the best graphics cards available, you might still face dips in performance if your graphics drivers are not up to date. However, this can be checked and resolved by following these steps:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Nvidia users

If you own an Nvidia graphics card, check for updates using these steps:

  • Open the Nvidia App.
  • You will find the Drivers on the left side of the screen. Click to check for new available drivers for your GPU.
  • If there are new drivers available, click on Download.
  • Once complete, install the drivers by hitting Express Installation.

AMD users

If you own an AMD graphics card, follow these steps:

Ad
  • Download and open the AMD Adrenalin Edition app. It will auto-detect any pending driver updates.
  • If you have a driver update pending, click on Download Now.
  • Once complete, the driver will begin to install automatically.

2) Run the game as an administrator

Running any game or software as an administrator ensures it gets the required resources. This can prove beneficial and help you out if you are facing performance issues with any game despite having the required hardware. To do this, follow these steps:

Ad
  • Right-click on Rematch.exe.
  • Select Properties.
  • Under the Compatibility tab, select Run the program as an administrator.
  • Now, choose Run this program in compatibility mode for and select Windows 8.

3) Verify your game files

At times, when downloading or installing a game, some files might get corrupted. This can cause issues such as stuttering, crashing, black screen, being stuck on the loading screen, etc. In such cases, you must verify the integrity of your game files using an in-built option on Steam. The instructions on how to do this can be found below:

Ad
  • Launch Steam on your PC.
  • Open your Game Library.
  • Right-click on Rematch and open Properties.
  • Go to the Installed Files tab.
  • Select Verify Integrity of Game Files and let Steam analyze everything.

Also Read: Will Rematch be available on Xbox Game Pass?

For more Rematch guides and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

About the author
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications