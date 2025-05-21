RoadCraft: Potential fixes for controller not working error on PC

If you are playing RoadCraft on PC using a controller, there's a decent chance that you have already encountered the controller connectivity bug/ issue. Even though the game has been out for a while now, this specific issue has been bothering many PC players. Even though there is no sure-shot fix for this as of now, there still are some workarounds that you can try.

Ad

On that note, this article shares a few potential fixes that may help you solve this problem.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until Focus Entertainment rolls out an official patch to fix the issue.

Fixing controller issues in RoadCraft on PC

1) Restart RoadCraft as well as Steam

Restarting RoadCraft can often fix controller-related troubles (Image via Focus Entertainment)

If you are facing controller connectivity issues in the game, one of the first and most simple fixes you should try is to close it, exit Steam, and then restart both RoadCraft as well as Steam. If this did not help you, try the following troubleshooting steps next.

Ad

Trending

2) Enable/ disable Steam Input

Steam has an in-built feature called Steam Input, which allows players to connect their DualSense, DualShock, or other third-party controllers to their PC. Steam Input detects the controllers as Xbox controllers. However, this system can very often be a roadblock for people using controllers. If this setting is not enabled, you won't be able to reap its benefits. However, if it is enabled, but you are already using Xbox controllers (which are supported on Windows by default), it can lead to a glitch that results in connectivity issues.

Ad

To fix this particular issue, follow these steps:

Launch the Steam application on your PC.

Click on Steam on the top left side of the app’s UI.

on the top left side of the app’s UI. Go to the Controller settings.

settings. Scroll down and locate the Steam Input option.

option. Enable Steam Input by checking the box beside the option.

If Steam Input is already enabled, try disabling it once and then re-enabling it.

3) Update your controller

PC gamers often tend to forget about updating their controllers. This one small mistake can lead to people facing troubles while using their controllers to play video games. If you are using a DualSense controller, you can update it using the PlayStation DualSense Firmware Updater app. Similarly, those using Xbox controllers can update them using the Xbox Accessories App.

Ad

Also read: RoadCraft stuttering and crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

For more gaming guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More