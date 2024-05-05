RTX 3070 vs RTX 4060 laptops: Which are best for gaming?

Nvidia's RTX 3070 and RTX 4060 laptops are some of the best for premium gaming on a budget. Despite being a generation old, the older 70-class GPUs are supremely capable at 1080p and 1440p resolutions. Moreover, the newer 60-class offering has also been upgraded to offer faster memory, extra rasterization performance, and DLSS 3 with frame generation. These enhancements make all the difference in the latest titles.

If you want to know which laptop GPU is better for gaming today, this article has you covered.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Both RTX 3070 and RTX 4060 laptops deliver superb gaming performance

An MSI-made RTX 3070 laptop (Image via Best Buy)

The RTX 3070 and RTX 4060 differ in their architectures. This makes the two GPUs react very differently to the latest video games. With an expanding library of DLSS 3 support, you can expect the 4060 to have an advantage in most games. However, remember that the 3070 now has FSR 3.0 with frame generation as well.

Specs comparison

The RTX 3070 and RTX 4060 mobile GPUs' distinct architectures make a major difference in their output quality. A side-by-side comparison of the on-paper specs of these cards isn't the right way to go, given the underlying technology they use is different.

However, for some context about the cards, the newer 4060 GPUs are based on a cut-down AD107 processor, while the 3070 is powered by the larger GA104. This shouldn't make much of a difference, though, since both these processors are efficient.

That said, the new 4060 packs a much larger L2 cache — 32 MB vs a meager 4 MB on the last-generation offering. Both GPUs share an 8 GB memory buffer. However, the 40 series offering is limited to a 128-bit memory bus.

A detailed specs comparison is as follows:

RTX 3070 laptop GPU RTX 4060 laptop GPU Graphics processor GA104 AD107 CUDA cores 5,120 3,072 Tensor cores 160 96 RT cores 40 24 L2 cache 4 MB 32 MB VRAM 256-bit 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit 8 GB GDDR6 Max. boost clock 1,560 MHz 1,890 MHz Max. TDP 115W 115W

Both GPUs are designed for high-end performance. However, the newer 60-class offering has the advantage of DLSS 3 with frame generation, along with a newer architecture.

Performance comparison

The new RTX 4060 laptops deliver superb performance uplifts (Image via Nvidia)

The underlying hardware differences position the laptop versions of the RTX 3070 and RTX 4060 quite far from each other. Do note that the power ratings of the graphics processors will impact their performance. Look for them before finalizing any laptop model.

Here are benchmark scores recorded in some of the latest video games with two laptops sharing the GPUs with a 105W TDP. These numbers were sourced from the StealthGamer SG YouTube channel.

RTX 3070 laptop (105W) RTX 4060 laptop (105W) Far Cry 6 83 108 Red Dead Redemption 2 68 70 Cyberpunk 2077 61 68 God of War 62 63 GTA V 85 89 Assassin's Creed Valhalla 70 82

The newer RTX 4060 laptop GPU beats the older model by a massive margin across the board. On top of this, you get access to DLSS 3 with frame generation, which adds extra shelf life to your portable PC.

Other factors to consider while buying gaming laptops

The new RTX 40 series offers significant performance uplifts (Image via Nvidia)

The graphics processor is, by far, the most important factor when deciding which laptop to get. I wholeheartedly focus on the GPU while choosing between devices since I know I'll be maxing it out. Besides this, one should consider a few more factors when choosing a gaming laptop:

The display size, resolution, and supported refresh rate are some of the most important things determining your overall gaming experience. Moreover, get one that has an appealing finish — a matte one is recommended. Although not as relevant as GPUs, the CPU is also a major factor when buying gaming laptops. The most important thing to check when getting a processor is how high its temperature gets. Watch reviews of the laptops you want on YouTube for this information. Memory size - 8 GB of RAM is insufficient these days. 16 GB is the sweet spot and what most laptops are shipped with. Anything beyond that will future-proof your device. Size and weight - If you are planning to run around with your laptop, try to get one that's between 2.2 lbs and 3 lbs (1-1.5 kg).

In conclusion, the RTX 3070 and RTX 4060 laptops deliver superb performance in the latest titles. However, the newer card is the winner by a wide margin. Besides, you can also find these laptops with the 4060 for cheaper than those powered by a 70-class graphics processor. All of these factors make laptops with this card worth getting.