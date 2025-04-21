RTX 4060 HP OMEN 25L gaming PC available at lowest price on Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a great deal on the HP OMEN 25L gaming PC as part of the daily deals on the website. The gaming PC was originally priced at $1,299.99, but is now available for $1,049.99, saving you $250. It comes with the Intel Core i5-14400F CPU and a powerful RTX 4060 GPU, making it a solid option for high-end gaming and large workloads.

In this article, we'll discuss whether the laptop is worth purchasing during the sale period on the website.

HP OMEN 25L: Specs and features

The HP OMEN 25L gaming desktop is available for a discount on Newegg (Image via Gigabyte)

The 25L HP Omen gaming PC is a feature-packed pre-built setup for those demanding high-end performance. The PC's configuration is perfect for serious gamers, creative professionals, and developers.

Here are the detailed specs of the PC:

Features HP OMEN 25L (GT15-2134) Motherboard Intel H770 Processor Intel Core i5-14400F GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 RAM 32 GB DDR5 5200 MHz Storage 1 TB SSD PSU 600 W 80 Plus Gold CPU Cooler RGB Air Cooler Network and Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth

Performance

The PC comes packed with performance, featuring an Intel Core i5-14400F and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. The CPU features a boost clock speed of 4.7 GHz and is known for its speedy performance for multitasking and gaming as well. The RTX 4060, on the other hand, is well known for its smooth gaming performance, even delivering 4K in a certain set of games.

RAM and storage

This particular configuration comes with 32 GB DDR5 RAM and 1 TB SSD storage, which is more than enough for most individuals. However, its 1 TB storage may be limiting at times, especially if you are someone who deals with large files on a regular basis. The case comes with additional ports, so you can always upgrade to higher configurations.

Case and build

The case comes with dual heat-pipe RGB Air cooling fans, which add to the overall value. It also features ample ventilation and a mesh cover on the top, allowing for smooth air flow throughout. The case has tempered glass on the side, which puts the RGB lights and fans on display, adding to the aesthetics.

We recommend downloading the HP Omen Gaming Hub to access additional features like Light Studio, view performance controls, game optimizer, and more. These features help you enhance your gaming experience.

Also read: Best $500 gaming PC build for 2025

Is it worth purchasing the HP OMEN 25L during the sale?

We absolutely recommend you consider purchasing the HP Omen 25L gaming desktop during the sale period on Best Buy. It offers immense value for money with its powerful specs and mid-range price. For a little over $1000, it is one of the best options for serious gamers, creative professionals, and more.

