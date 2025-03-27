Corsair Vengeance RTX 5070 Ti gaming PC available at lowest price on Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a great deal on the Corsair Vengeance a7400 RTX 5070 Ti gaming PC. Featuring one of the latest GPUs, the computer used to be quite expensive, originally priced at $3,199.99. However, a discount on the website now saves you $300, bringing the price down to $2,899.99.

This machine comes stacked with top-end components, featuring a 7000 series Ryzen 7 processor paired with the RTX 5070 Ti GPU, making it an absolute beast for gaming.

In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the Corsair Vengeance a7400 RTX 5070 Ti and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale on the website.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

Corsair Vengeance a7400 Gaming PC: Specs and features

The Corsair Vengeance a7400 has a great deal on Best Buy (Image via Corsair)

The Corsair Vengeance a7400 is an excellent gaming PC for those who demand top-of-the-line performance. The high-end specs of the PC make it perfect for almost everything, from hardcore gaming to serious creative workloads like complex video editing, encoding/decoding, processing, etc.

Here are the detailed specs of the device:

Features Corsair Vengeance a7400 Chipset X870 Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti RAM 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6000 Storage 1TB NVMe SSD CPU Cooler Liquid CPU, Air GPU Network and Communication 5G Ethernet, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Power Supply 850W ATX 80 PLUS Gold Case Vengeance 3500X

Performance

The Corsair Vengeance a7400 houses the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, which was one of AMD's best cards for a very long time, until it was dethroned recently by the 9000 series chips. The processor features eight cores, 16 threads, and a boost clock of up to 5 GHz. This configuration makes it perfect for handling large workloads and complex video games, thanks to the 3D V-Cache technology.

In terms of GPU, you get the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, which is one of the newer cards from the 2025 lineup. It offers incredible performance, outperforming several cards in the current market. The card puts up very good framerates on most modern games, even when run at 4K resolution.

For example, the same setup featuring the Ryzen 7 7800X3D and the RTX 5070 Ti runs Black Myth Wukong at 70 FPS, God of War Ragnarok at 110 FPS, and Cyberpunk 2077 at over 70 FPS, all at 4K resolution with High graphics settings.

Here are some frame rates of popular video games:

Games (all played at 4K) Corsair Vengeance a7400 Black Myth Wukong 69 fps Cyberpunk 2077 73 fps Forza Horizon 5 70 fps God of War Ragnarok 109 fps Red Dead Redemption 2 100 fps Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 107 fps Counter-Strike 2 203 fps

RAM and storage

You get 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage, both of which are more than enough for most users. 32GB RAM might even be overkill for some, but the extra space will definitely help with smoother performance. 1TB storage should be enough for most individuals, but those who find it limiting can always upgrade, thanks to the additional slots in the case.

Case

Both air and liquid cooling fans come with the case. The fans feature ARGB, which goes well with most RGB aesthetics. The case also comes with plenty of ventilation and mesh covers on the front. This means you wouldn't have to worry about your PC heating up while running large tasks or intense video games.

Is it worth purchasing the Corsair Vengeance a7400 Gaming PC during the sale?

You should consider purchasing the Corsair Vengeance a7400 during the sale period on Best Buy. It offers immense value for money, especially now that PCs featuring the RTX 50 series cards are limited or just way too expensive.

The sub-$3000 price mark for this pre-built computer, which features top-end components, is a great deal for almost anyone who wants a great setup.

