Best Deal on RTX 4060 Gaming PC – Lowest Price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a great deal on the IPASON RTX 4060 Gaming PC during the Shell Shocker Deals on the website. You can get the gaming PC for a total of $999, compared to the original price of $1,176.99. The PC comes packed with top-of-the-line components, like the 5000 series Ryzen 7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, making it a formidable setup for high-end gaming.

In this article, we'll look into the features and specs of the gaming desktop and discuss whether it's worth buying.

IPASON RTX 4060 Gaming PC: Specs and features

The IPASON RTX 4060 Gaming PC is available for a great deal on Newegg (Image via Newegg)

The IPASON RTX 4060 gaming desktop is a solid choice for those looking for a mid-range pre-built setup. With the specs that this desktop packs, you can easily handle demanding games and heavy graphical workloads.

These are the detailed specs of the PC:

Features IPASON RTX 4060 gaming desktop Processor AMD Ryzen 7 5700X GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 RAM 32GB DDR4 3200MHz Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD CPU Cooler 240mm AIO liquid cooling + 4 ARGB Fans Power Supply 650W

Performance

This particular IPASON gaming PC comes packed with powerful hardware. It houses the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X processor, which is roughly equivalent to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor. It comes with 8 cores and 16 threads, featuring boost clock speeds of up to 4.6 GHz.

You get the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU on the desktop, which provides a smooth gaming experience, no matter how demanding the title may be. Most games would run on this setup and provide super smooth framerates even at higher resolutions. This setup could also be the perfect choice for playing the new GTA 5 Enhanced version.

We've included framerate examples of a few popular games. The following framerates were observed when the games were played at 1080p resolution in medium to high settings.

Games IPASON RTX 4060 gaming desktop Black Myth Wukong 45 fps Cyberpunk 2077 75 fps Forza Horizon 5 70 fps PUBG (Ultra mode) 115 fps Red Dead Redemption 2 75 fps Spider-Man Miles Morales 95 fps

RAM and storage

The desktop has an impressive RAM and storage combo. It features 32GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD storage. While this is solid, the RAM does belong to the previous generation. However, that doesn't mean the DDR4 RAM will perform badly, it will just be comparatively slower than the latest DDR5 memory.

With 32GB RAM, you can easily power through large tasks, without having to worry about lags or delays. The high memory will also help with games, particularly shining while playing fast-paced multiplayer titles. The storage is quite decent, as 1TB is more than enough for most individuals. Those wanting more can always upgrade to higher configurations using the additional slots.

Case and build

The IPASON RTX 4060 Gaming PC comes with a well-ventilated case, featuring 4 ARGB fans and 240mm AIO liquid coolers. This mix of both air and liquid cooling allows for optimal temperatures within the setup, regardless of how demanding the workload is.

The case features a mesh panel on the top, offering more ventilation. It also has glass panels on the side, allowing the RGB hardware to be up for display.

Should you consider purchasing the IPASON RTX 4060 Gaming PC during the sale?

We recommend you consider purchasing the IPASON RTX 4060 Gaming PC during the sale period on Newegg as it offers immense value for money. The RTX 4060 paired with the Ryzen 7 processor makes it a solid choice for serious gamers, creative professionals, and multitaskers.

