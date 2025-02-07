MSI RTX 3050 gaming PC available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a great discount on the MSI Aegis SE RTX 3050 gaming PC as part of its Shell Shocker Deals. This allows you to purchase the desktop for a total of $649, saving you around $150. The desktop comes packed with features, including a 13th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and an Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU, making it a great mid-range build.

In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the MSI Aegis SE and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale period on Newegg.

MSI Aegis SE RTX 3050 gaming PC: Specs and features

The MSI Aegis SE RTX 3050 gaming PC has a great deal on Newegg (Image via MSI)

The MSI Aegis SE RTX 3050 gaming PC is a solid option for those on a tighter budget. It features a great mid-range build that makes it a good choice for casual gamers and creative professionals.

The PC is powered by the Intel Core i5-13400F processor, which makes it a powerful daily driver. Its CPU features 10 cores, 16 threads, and a boost clock speed of 4.60 GHz, so it is more than capable of handling intensive workloads like encoding, decoding, and image/video processing.

The device is powered by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, which offers good mid-range performance. It may not be the best card for 1080p gaming, but it can handle most games well. Titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Forza Horizon 5 run at max settings when kept at 1080p resolution, both showing framerates of above 40fps.

Here are the detailed specs of the desktop:

Features MSI Aegis SE (13TA-893US) Chipset B760-M VC Processor Intel Core i5-13400F GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 RAM 16GB DDR5 5200 MHz Storage 500GB M.2 SSD CPU Cooler ARGB Fan Air Cooling Network and Communication WIFI 6E - AX 211 Power Supply 650W 80+ Gold

The MSI Aegis SE features an average RAM and storage configuration. It comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM, which is quite decent. However, it features only 500GB SSD storage, which is sub-par, even for a $650 gaming desktop. Luckily, you can always upgrade to higher configurations, thanks to the additional slots in the PC.

The desktop features an efficient design and offers decent ventilation overall. It also comes with ARGB cooling fans, which are a good addition. With this combo, you also get an MSI mechanical gaming keyboard and a gaming mouse.

Is it worth purchasing the MSI Aegis SE RTX 3050 gaming PC during the sale?

We recommend you consider purchasing the MSI Aegis SE during the sale period on Newegg. It comes with great mid-range features that make it perfect for casual gamers, creative artists, and developers. It does have certain downsides, like its storage. While it can be upgraded, you'd end up spending more.

