RTX 4060 Gaming PC available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a great deal on the Yeyian Tanto RTX 4060 gaming PC during the Shell Shocker Deals on the website. It was originally priced at $1,099.00, but the discount brings it down to $789.99, saving you over $300. It features a 13th-gen Intel Core i5 processor along with the RTX 4060 GPU, making it a solid choice for mid-tier gaming and creative workloads.

In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the Yeyian Tanto RTX 4060 gaming PC and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale period on Newegg.

Yeyian Tanto RTX 4060 gaming PC: Specs and features

The Yeyian Tanto RTX 4060 gaming PC has a great deal on Newegg (Image via Newegg)

The Yeyian Tanto gaming PC is a solid option for those wanting an entry-to-mid-level desktop for gaming, graphic design, or development. Moreover, the affordable price point also makes it quite attractive.

The PC is powered by the Intel Core i5-13400F, which provides sufficient performance thanks to its 10-core 16-thread build. It can handle large multithreaded workloads with ease, so tasks like video editing, encoding/decoding, gaming, and developing can be done efficiently.

In terms of GPU, it features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 — a popular card in the gaming community. Its 8GB VRAM offers enough juice to handle demanding game titles and graphics-intensive workloads. While some extremely demanding titles might face some issues on this card, it still stands as a solid mid-range GPU for comfortable 1440p gaming.

These are the detailed specs of the PC:

Features Yeyian Tanto (YPI-TA34F0B-4601N) Chipset B760 D5 Wi-Fi CEC Processor Intel Core i5-13400F GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 RAM 16GB DDR5 5600MHz Storage 1TB NVMe SSD CPU Cooler ARGB PWN Cooling system Network and Communication Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Power Supply 650W Gold PSU Case Tanto

You get 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage, which is more than enough for most users. However, those who regularly deal with large files may find it limiting. Luckily, you can always upgrade thanks to the additional slots on the motherboard.

It also has a great cooling system, featuring PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) cooling fans with ARGB. Moreover, the case comes with great ventilation, including a mesh cover on the front.

Is it worth purchasing the Yeyian Tanto RTX 4060 gaming PC during the sale?

We absolutely recommend you consider purchasing the Yeyian Tanto gaming PC during the sale period. It offers great value for money with its i5 and RTX 4060 combo, and for the price, it's one of the best options for casual gamers and creative professionals.

