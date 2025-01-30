MSI Codex Z2 Gaming PC available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering an excellent discount on the MSI Codex Z2 Gaming PC on account of the Shell Shocker Deals this month. It was originally priced at $1149, but is now available for purchase at $999, saving you $150. It features an 8000 series AMD Ryzen 7 processor paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, making it a beast for gaming.

In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the MSI Codex Z2 gaming desktop and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale on Newegg.

MSI Codex Z2 Gaming PC: Specs and features

The MSI Codex Z2 has a great deal on Newegg (Image via MSI)

The MSI Codex Z2 is a solid option for those looking for a pre-built gaming PC that's capable of high-end gaming and other graphics-intensive tasks like video editing, processing, and design.

Trending

The desktop features the AMD Ryzen 7 8700F, which provides enough juice for heavy multitasking and multithreaded performance. With 8 cores and 16 threads, you can easily tackle large workloads and handle multiple files at once without facing a hindrance in performance.

In terms of GPU, you get the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060. The 4060 is a well-renowned card that's popular among gamers for its graphical prowess and efficiency. With 8GB VRAM, this card is perfect for running modern AAA titles with ease. Most games run incredibly well at 1080p on this card, with some games running well at 1440p and even 4K.

These are the detailed specs of the desktop:

Features MSI Codex Z2 (A8NUC-273US) Chipset PRO B650-VC Processor AMD Ryzen 7 8700F GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 RAM 16GB DDR5 5600 Storage 1TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 CPU Cooler ARGB Fan Air Cooling Network and Communication AMD Wi-Fi 6E Power Supply 650W 80+ Gold Case MSI FORGE 120R

You get 16GB DDR5 RAM along with 1TB SSD storage. This is more than enough for most users. However, those who handle larger files and huge workloads regularly can find the RAM and storage to be quite limiting. Luckily, you can always upgrade your hardware thanks to the additional ports in the PC case.

The case featured is the MSI Forge 120R, which comes with ARGB cooling fans and great ventilation in general.

The MSI Pro B650-VC motherboard is a reliable option for mid-range PC builds. While the board may not be a good choice for overclocking, it is still an excellent choice for high-end gaming purposes. It offers reliable power delivery and supports most modern CPU and GPU architectures. Moreover, it can run Windows, Linux, and other operating systems with ease.

Also read: MSI Aegis Z2 available at lowest price on Newegg

Is it worth purchasing the MSI Codex Z2 during the sale?

We would absolutely recommend you consider purchasing the MSI Codex Z2 during the sale on Newegg. For $1000, you get a Ryzen 7 processor and the RTX 4060 GPU, making the gaming PC quite impressive with its specs and efficiency.

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback