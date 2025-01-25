MSI Aegis Z2 available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a great discount on the MSI Aegis Z2 gaming PC as part of its Shell Shocker Deals. The PC was originally priced at $1,549, but is now available at $1,379, saving you $170. It houses an 8000 series AMD Ryzen 7 processor paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, allowing for high-end gaming performance.

In this article, we'll look into the features of the MSI Aegis Z2 and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale period on Newegg.

MSI Aegis Z2: Specs and features

The MSI Aegis Z2 has a great deal on Newegg (Image via MSI)

The Aegis Z2 is an excellent pre-built gaming desktop for those wanting high performance. The high-end specs of the PC are more than enough for superior performance, particularly 4K resolution gameplay.

It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 8700F processor, one of the best chips for hardcore gaming setups. Its Zen 4 architecture features a base clock speed of 4.1 GHz, along with 8 cores and 16 threads. It also features the AMD Radeon integrated graphics, which helps with light gaming and creative tasks. These features of the CPU make it an excellent choice for gaming PCs.

In terms of GPU, it features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. Being an RTX 40 Series card, it comes with additional features like Ray Tracing and DLSS, which drastically improve gaming performance. This makes it the perfect card for 4K gaming and graphics-intensive workloads.

These are the detailed specs of the desktop:

Features MSI Aegis Z2 (A8NUE-1045US) Chipset PRO B650-VC Processor AMD Ryzen 7 8700F GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 RAM 32GB DDR5 5600 Storage 1TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 CPU Cooler ARGB Fan Air Cooling Network and Communication AMD Wi-Fi 6E Power Supply 650W 80+ Gold

For RAM and storage, you get 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage space. This configuration is more than enough for most users. However, those who deal with large files daily might find the storage to be limiting. Nevertheless, you can always upgrade to higher configurations thanks to the additional slots in the PC.

The PC case featured is the MSI Gungnir 210R, which offers a sleek setup with optimum ventilation. It comes with in-built ARGB cooling fans that add to the aesthetic.

Is it worth purchasing the MSI Aegis Z2 during the sale?

We recommend you consider purchasing the MSI Aegis Z2 during the sale period on Newegg, as it's a steal for the price. The Ryzen 7 processor paired with the RTX 4070 makes for an ideal combo for high-end gaming. Thus, those willing to spend a little over $1000 can opt for this gaming PC.

