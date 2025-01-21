Save $300 on 32-inch Alienware 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor now

Dell is hosting the New Year Event and offering some very interesting deals. The Alienware 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor was originally priced at $1199.99, but is now available for $899.99, with a $300 discount. Alienware monitors are popular among gamers because of their high picture quality, sturdy build, and additional gaming features.

This particular model features a 4K QD-OLED display. The 32-inch screen is large enough for immersive gaming without consuming too much space. In this article, we'll look into the features of the Alienware 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor and discuss whether it's worth buying during the sale period on Dell.

Alienware 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor: Specs and features

The Alienware 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor has a great deal (Image via Dell)

The Alienware AW3225QF gaming monitor features a 32-inch screen with a QD-OLED panel. This panel is slightly better than the standard OLED panel as it uses quantum dots to emit light. This helps produce more vibrant colors and reach higher brightness levels without losing contrast.

The monitor features a display resolution of 4K, allowing superior picture quality for viewing movies or gaming. The high resolution reflects on the large screen size, bringing out the little details that you'd miss on a smaller screen.

These are the detailed specs of the monitor:

Features Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3225QF) Display size 32-inch Resolution 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Refresh rate 240 Hz Response time 0.03 ms Sync technology VESA AdaptiveSync + Nvidia G-Sync Panel type QD-OLED

It features a high refresh rate of 240Hz and a low response time of 0.03 ms. This allows for a smoother and more responsive display, which makes a big difference in gaming. The high refresh rate allows for sharper images without motion blur, helping you see clearly during intense, fast-paced multiplayer games.

Moreover, the display features support for Nvidia G-Sync and VESA AdaptiveSync, which further improve the viewing experience by preventing stutters and display lags.

The monitor also produces rich color tones owing to VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 and Dolby Vision, which bring out details in an image. The curved 1700R screen offers a more natural viewing experience with its curvature.

Playing on a console is easy because of HDMI 2.1 FRL, which helps you plug in and play at 4K resolution at a refresh rate of 120Hz. The monitor's innovative design allows efficient heat flow with 360-degree ventilation.

Is it worth purchasing the Alienware 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor during this sale period?

If you're looking to purchase the Alienware 4K QD-OLED, we recommend you do so during this sale. The monitor's large screen size, high resolution, and QD-OLED panels make it an excellent display for high-end gaming setups.

