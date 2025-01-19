MSI Pulse 16 AI laptop with RTX 4070 available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a $220 discount on the MSI Pulse 16 AI laptop featuring the RTX 4070 GPU. The laptop was originally priced at $1899.99, but can now be purchased for a total of $1,679.99. It features very powerful hardware, like the Intel Core i9 and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics processor, making it the perfect choice for gaming, creative design, and hardcore web development.

In this article, we'll look into the features of the laptop and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale.

MSI Pulse 16 AI: Specs and features

The MSI Pulse 16 AI has a great deal on Newegg (Image via MSI)

The 16" MSI Pulse AI laptop is one of the best options for those looking for a high-end gaming PC. Considering the specs of this laptop, there's pretty much nothing it can't handle.

It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 185 processor, which is Intel's flagship CPU from the Arrow Lake series. The Ultra 9 series is known for its prowess in handling heavy workloads, graphics-intensive tasks, and high power efficiency. They run cooler than the Core i9 processors and offer slightly better gaming performance.

Moreover, it features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, allowing for high-end graphical performance. The 4070 can easily take on modern AAA titles, allowing you to play at some of their best settings.

It features a 16-inch display with a QHD+ resolution that produces stunning colors with rich contrast. Furthermore, being a QHD+ display, it offers more room compared to the standard 1440p. You get a 240Hz refresh rate that helps with smoother and more fluid visuals.

These are the detailed specs of the laptop:

Specifications MSI Pulse 16 AI C1VGKG-077 Display 16", QHD+, 240Hz Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 185H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 RAM 32GB DDR5 ROM 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Battery 90 Wh

The laptop has impressive RAM and storage, featuring 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage, which is adequate for most individuals. However, those who handle larger workloads daily may find 1TB to be limiting. Luckily you can always upgrade using the additional ports on the laptop.

The battery on the MSI Pulse 16 is incredible, featuring a 90Wh unit. Based on general reviews, it lasts an average of 12 hours with light use. However, gaming can significantly reduce the run time.

Is it worth purchasing the MSI Pulse 16 AI during the sale?

We recommend you purchase the MSI Pulse 16 AI laptop during the sale on Newegg. Powerful specs like the Ultra 9 CPU, RTX 4070 GPU, and 32GB RAM make it an incredible laptop for serious gamers, creative professionals, and web developers.

