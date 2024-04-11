The best 16-inch gaming laptops in 2024 offer a solid middle ground between the more portable 15-inch laptops and the spec-heavy 17-inch laptops. Simply put, they give you the best of both worlds. Unlike the smaller 15-inch gaming laptops, these laptops are much more versatile as they can be used for creative work, hardcore gaming, and also for educational purposes. They are just as portable as 15-inch laptops and better in terms of performance and overall immersion.

The best 16-inch gaming laptops to buy in 2024

1) ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 - best 16-inch gaming laptops (Image via Asus)

Price: $1,709.99

First on our list of the best 16-inch gaming laptops is the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16. Apart from its high-end specifications, the G16 is also very comfortable to carry. You get a 16-inch 165Hz display with a 94% screen-to-body ratio. With Dolby Vision and Nvidia GSync, you are sure to have an immersive gaming experience.

Specifications ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 Display 16" WUXGA, 165Hz Processor Intel Core i7-13620H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 ROM 2TB SSD RAM 48GB Memory Technology DDR5

It runs the Intel Core i7-13620H processor and has 48GB RAM with 2TB PCIe SSD storage, proving to be a beast of a laptop for gaming. Powered by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, it can handle most AAA titles with relevant ease.

Pros:

Has a relatively thin and light design compared to other gaming laptops.

Features a good battery life, allowing for some productivity or casual use on the go.

Has a well-regarded keyboard with good key travel and responsiveness.

Cons:

It has limited upgradeability due to soldered RAM and storage in most configurations.

Can get quite loud under heavy load because of cooling fans.

Here's the buying link.

2) MSI Creator Z16 HX Studio

MSI Creator Z16 HX Studio - best 16-inch gaming laptops (Image via MSI)

Price: $1,799.99

Next on our list is one that is not particularly built for gaming. Unlike other laptops on this list, the MSI Creator Z16 HX Studio is more focused on the creative field but features powerful components that can handle high-end gaming. Design-wise, the laptop is very minimalistic and pleasing. It runs on the Intel Core i9 13900HX processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics.

Specifications MSI Creator Z16 HX Studio Display 16" QHD+, 120Hz Processor Intel Core i9-13900HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 ROM 2TB SSD RAM 32GB Memory Technology DDR5

In terms of RAM, it features a 32GB DDR5 and has a storage of 2 TB PCIe SSD. It has a slightly better display compared to the Asus, featuring a QHD+ 120Hz display. With its DDR5 5600 memory speed and AI-assisted tools, it pushes boundaries and allows for an incredible gaming experience.

Pros:

Features excellent performance for gaming and creative tasks, thanks to powerful CPU and GPU options.

Has a gorgeous high-resolution display with excellent color accuracy and contrast.

Has excellent build quality with a premium and stylish design.

Cons:

Its overall battery life may be shorter due to powerful components.

May be overkill for gamers who don't also do demanding creative work.

Here's the buying link.

3) HP OMEN Transcend 16

HP OMEN Transcend 16 - best 16-inch gaming laptops (Image via HP)

Price: $1,799.99

The HP OMEN Transcend 16 is a gaming laptop from the Omen series which is extremely feature-packed, portable, and stylish, while also being relatively affordable. It features a 240Hz WQXGA display, with a 16:10 OLED, that produces rich colors. It runs the latest Intel Core i7-14700HX processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics.

Specifications HP OMEN Transcend 16 Display 16" WQXGA, 240Hz Processor Intel Core i7-14700HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 ROM 1TB SSD RAM 32GB Memory Technology DDR5

Paired with 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage, it can handle AAA titles and spec-heavy work easily. Its graphics are also powered by DLSS 3 which improves the image quality and performance of the laptop. The Omen Gaming Hub app helps you moderate settings, letting you get the most out of your system.

Pros:

Has a good thermal management system that keeps the laptop cool under heavy loads.

Features a mechanical keyboard with per-key RGB lighting and satisfying key travel for an improved typing experience.

Great display quality and smooth refresh rates.

Cons:

Its battery life may not be the best in the segment.

Typically more expensive than some other 16-inch gaming laptops with similar specs.

Here's the buying link.

4) Acer Nitro 16 AMD

Acer Nitro 16 AMD - best 16-inch gaming laptops (Image via Acer)

Price: $1,649.99

The Nitro series by Acer features budget-friendly, high-performance laptops and the Acer Nitro 16 AMD is one of the best 16-inch gaming laptops in this line.

Unlike the other laptops on the list, the Nitro 16 is powered by an AMD processor. It runs on the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor and has the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. Display-wise, it features a 2560 x 1600 resolution, which falls between 1440p and 2k.

Specifications Acer Nitro 16 AMD Display 16" WQXGA, 165 Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 ROM 1TB SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

In terms of RAM and storage, it features 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD storage, which is quite less compared to the other options on the list priced similarly. However, the Nitro 16 AMD is still a stellar choice and its specs justify its position on this list of the best 16-inch gaming laptops.

Pros:

Offers excellent value for money, offering strong performance at a more affordable price point.

Has powerful AMD Ryzen processors that excel in multi-threaded tasks and multitasking.

Features a good refresh rate display (165Hz) for smooth visuals in fast-paced games.

Cons:

Relatively less RAM and storage compared to other options.

Its thermals might not be the best for sustained high loads, potentially leading to throttling.

The build quality might feel less premium compared to higher-end options.

Here's the buying link.

5) Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 - best 16-inch gaming laptops (Image via Lenovo)

Price: $1,499.99

The last on our list of the best 16-inch gaming laptops is the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8. It features a WQXGA display with a refresh rate of 240Hz, providing smooth and stutter-free performance. It runs on the Intel Core i7 13700HX processor and has 16GB DDR5 RAM, making it incredible for gaming.

Specifications Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 Display 16" WQXGA, 240Hz Processor Intel Core i7 13700HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 ROM 1TB SSD RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

Powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture, it features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. You also get 1TB SSD on the base model, which is a bit of a drawback considering other options offering twice as much while being priced similarly. With Nahimic audio, you can experience an immersive 3D sound system, improving your overall gaming experience.

Pros:

Offers well-rounded performance with a good balance between processing power, graphics capabilities, and price.

It offers a good selection of ports for connecting peripherals and external displays.

It usually comes pre-installed with a clean version of Windows 11 without excessive bloatware.

Cons:

Its design might feel a bit generic compared to some more stylish gaming laptops.

The thermals could be better under heavy load, potentially impacting performance in demanding games.

Its battery life might be average for a gaming laptop, limiting unplugged use.

Here's the buying link.

