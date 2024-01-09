AMD Ryzen 7 8700G specs, prices, launch date, and more

The AMD Ryzen 7 8700G is the most powerful of the new APUs launched at CES 2024. Although they carry the 8000 series moniker, the chips are still based on the Zen 4 architecture as the Ryzen 7000 series. The main difference is the presence of a Neural Processing Unit (NPU), which is dedicated to AI processing.

Besides, the new chips also bring the upgraded RDNA 3-based graphics processors. They are a considerable upgrade over the last-gen Ryzen 5000-based APUs, which featured GCN 5th generation graphics chips.

Let's go over the details of the 8700G chips, including the specs, prices, launch date, and more.

AMD Ryzen 7 8700G specs

The new Zen 4 APUs bring improved performance to more gamers (Image via AMD)

The new Ryzen 7 8700G processor sits at the top of the newly introduced APUs. It replaces the last-gen Ryzen 7 5700G, as the name suggests. The overall DNA remains the same - you get eight cores and 16 threads. In terms of operating speeds, the chip has a base clock of 4.2 GHz and goes up to 5.1 GHz.

The processor has a total (L2+L3) cache of 24 MB and an efficient TDP of 65W. The chip also features an NPU with Ryzen AI capabilities. As per the official listing page, this new component has a performance of 16 TOPS.

The detailed specs list of the new 8700G chip is as follows:

AMD Ryzen 7 8700G Core count 8 Thread count 16 Boost frequency 5.1 GHz Base frequency 4.2 GHz Graphics processor AMD Radeon 780M Total cache 24 MB TDP 65W

Overall, the new Ryzen 8000G series chips represent a solid package for budget players who want the most out of their setup without spending on a full-fledged gaming rig.

AMD Ryzen 7 8700G price

All of AMD's new launches have been priced very competitively. The 8700G will debut for just $329, making it about as expensive as the Ryzen 5 7600X at launch. The chip is built for fluid multitasking and 1080p gaming. FHD gaming graphics cards, although quite affordable, can be as expensive as the chip itself. At its price, it really doesn't have any competition.

AMD Ryzen 7 8700G launch date

The new Ryzen 8000G APUs feature an AI chip (Image via AMD)

The 8700G will be available for purchase starting January 31, 2024. You can pick it up from any leading retail store like Target, Best Buy, Amazon, Newegg, and others. The rest of the new 8000G lineup will also drop on this date, other than the budget Ryzen 3 8300G, which will remain locked to just OEM systems.