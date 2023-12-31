The AMD Ryzen 8000G series CPUs might be launched as early as January 2024 according to some new leaks. Multiple motherboard vendors, including Gigabyte and Asus, have already launched motherboard software updates that have likely added support for these chips to the AM5 platform.

These new pocket-friendly APUs will replace the Ryzen 5000-based alternatives launched last year. With the updated Phoenix and Phoenix 2 silicon and RDNA 3 graphics technology, they are rumored to bundle some serious gaming performance. They bring this tech from the new mobile processors launched to target efficient laptops with decent capabilities.

Let's go over everything we know so far about these upcoming chips. Much of it is based on leaks and rumors, so take it with some salt.

AMD Ryzen 8000G CPUs' expected launch window

Some sources believe the lineup will be announced at CES 2024, which is scheduled from January 9-12. Availability is rumored to begin on January 24, as per the latest leaks.

The new chips aren't Zen 5-based processors, and feature the same Zen 4 architecture as current-gen processors. AMD is likely pairing them with the Ryzen 8000G moniker to separate them as pocket-friendly APUs once the full next-gen lineup debuts next year.

AMD Ryzen 8000G CPUs' rumored specs

A mobile Ryzen chip (Image via AMD)

The new Ryzen 8000G CPUs will be based on the Phoenix and Phoenix 2 architectures that previously debuted for the laptop chip lineups. A total of four SKUs have been rumored. We are expecting an eight-core Ryzen 7 8700G, a six-core Ryzen 5 8600G, a slightly lower-end Ryzen 5 8500G, and a four-core Ryzen 3 8300G as part of the upcoming lineup.

Two of these chips, namely the Ryzen 5 8500G and the 8300G, will utilize AMD's hybrid setup with low-power Zen 4c cores. The other two processors will exclusively be based on Zen 4 cores.

In terms of the graphics processor on board, the 8700G will feature RDNA 3-powered GPUs that pack some serious rendering potential. The 8700G will feature the Radeon 780M with 12 Compute Units (CUs). Meanwhile, the 8600G will pack the slightly lower-end Radeon 760M iGPU with eight CUs.

The graphics rendering capabilities of the Phoenix 2-based chips will be limited. The 8500G may feature the Radeon 740M with just three CUs and the 8300G is rumored to have the same processor but with four CUs.

A detailed specs list based on all that has been leaked about the chips so far is as follows:

AMD Ryzen 7 8700G AMD Ryzen 5 8600G AMD Ryzen 5 8500G AMD Ryzen 3 8300G Silicon Phoenix Phoenix Phoenix 2 Phoenix 2 Cores/Threads 8C/16T, 8x Zen 4 6C/12T, 6x Zen 4 6C/12T, 2x Zen 4 + 4x Zen 4c 4C/8T, 1x Zen 4 + 3x Zen 4c Graphics processor Radeon 780M Radeon 760M Radeon 740M Radeon 740M Compute Units 12 8 3 4 Streaming multiprocessors 768 512 256 256 TDP 65W 65W 65W 65W

All the CPUs have been rumored to be pocket-friendly, and thus pack a limited 65W TDP.

AMD Ryzen 8000G CPUs' rumored prices

The new Ryzen APUs might be pocket-friendly (Image via AMD)

There isn't much known about the prices of the upcoming Ryzen 8000G lineup. But, the series has been rumored to be quite cheap. Based on historical trends, we are expecting the following prices for the processors:

Ryzen 7 8700G: $370-440

Ryzen 5 8600G: $240-280

Ryzen 5 8500G: $190-240

Ryzen 3 8300G: $100-120

Overall, the new Ryzen 8000G lineup will be a superb option for those looking for a capable gaming setup on a tight budget. The RDNA 3 processors powering them can easily play the latest video games at 720p and 1080p resolutions, which makes them one of the most anticipated launches of early 2024.