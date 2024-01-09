AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D and 5700 specs, prices, launch date, and more

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D and the 5700 are the latest launches in the AM4 lineup, continuing the legacy of the last-gen Ryzen 5000 processors. These chips bring better pricing and performance options to the platform. They continue to be popular among gamers and are viable alternatives to the newer 7000 series offerings.

In this story, we will review the details of the new processors unveiled at CES 2024, including their on-paper specs, prices, and more.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D and 5700 specs

The chiplet-based design of the new Ryzen 5000 chips (Image via AMD)

At its core, the new Ryzen 7 5700X3D is a lower-end alternative to the 5800X3D, one of the most popular chips among gamers. It bundles slightly lower operating speeds and the same total cache. This chip has positioned itself to take on the Core i5-13400 and the 13600 chips. The biggest advantage of the 5000 series CPUs is support for the budget AM4 motherboards and hardware.

The Ryzen 7 5700 will likely be a budget alternative to the 5700X. The chip has the same maximum boost clock at 4.6 GHz and is rated at 65W. However, the base clock has gone up to 3.7 GHz, and the chip now features just 20 MB of total cache, down from 36 MB on the X variant.

Both chips are octa-core offerings with sixteen threads. Here is a list of their specs:

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D AMD Ryzen 7 5700 Core count 8 8 Thread count 16 16 Boost frequency 4.1 GHz 4.6 GHz Base frequency 3 GHz 3.7 GHz Total cache 100 MB 20 MB TDP 105W 65W

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D and 5700 prices

Both the 5700X3D and 5700 target the budget segment and are priced quite competitively despite their "Ryzen 7" monikers. Usually, processors in the lineup are designed with the mid-premium segment in mind.

You can buy the 5700X3D for $249, which makes it as expensive as the new Ryzen 5 7600X. The budget 5700 will sell for $175, making it cheaper than the 7600 chip.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D and 5700 availability

Packaging of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D chip (Image via AMD)

All four of the new Ryzen 5000 chips will be available for purchase starting January 31, 2024. You can pick them up from any leading retail store or system integrator like Micro Center, Newegg, Best Buy, and others.

The new CPUs give budget gamers some powerful options to choose from for their next rig. The sub-$300 segment was pretty much forfeited by the Zen 3 lineup. However, that's slated to change once these new chips launch.