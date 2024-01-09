Ryzen 5 5600GT and 5500GT specs, prices, launch date, and more

The new AMD Ryzen 5 5600GT and 5500GT APUs target the entry-level segment with affordable six-core offerings. They are part of a new wave of Zen 3-based chips designed to give gamers stuck on the last-gen platform more budget options to choose from. Both the Ryzen 5 processors are based on this DNA and target performance tiers below the 5600X and nearly equal to the 5600.

Let's review the two chips in this story, including their specs, prices, launch dates, and more.

Ryzen 5 5600GT and 5500GT specs

An overview of the new Ryzen 5000 chips (Image via AMD)

Both the 5600GT and 5500GT bundle six cores and twelve threads. They also have competitive clock speeds. While the former boosts to 4.6 GHz, the 5500GT goes up to 4.4 GHz. The base clocks of both processors are 3.6 GHz.

The total onboard cache of the chips has also been downgraded from 35 MB on the Ryzen 5 5600 to just 19 MB on the 5600GT and 5500GT. Both processors are also limited to 65W of power draw. They will pack the Vega 7 iGPU, which can play the most popular games at lower resolutions. They also come bundled with a Wraith Stealth cooler in the box.

Below is a detailed specs list of the two newly launched chips:

AMD Ryzen 5 5600GT AMD Ryzen 5 5500GT Core count 6 6 Thread count 12 12 Boost frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz Base frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz Total cache 19 MB 19 MB TDP 65W 65W

The chips are being positioned as alternatives to the Ryzen 5 5600X and the 5600, both of which have been competitive options in the budget and mid-range segments. They will replace the aging Ryzen 4000 series.

Ryzen 5 5600GT and 5500GT prices

Performance of the new Ryzen 5600GT chip (Image via AMD)

The Ryzen 5 5600GT and 5500GT are targeting the entry-level with competitive prices. The former will be available for $140, while the slightly cheaper variant is priced at $125.

This makes them some of the cheapest six-core options in the market. For comparison, the 5600X currently sells for $175, and the 5600 is listed at $149.99.

The 5600GT is expected to be faster than the Ryzen 5 5600 while being cheaper than it. Since the price difference is minor, we will have to wait for reviews to see how exactly the two chips differ in the latest games and multitasking tests.

Ryzen 5 5600GT and 5500GT launch date

All four of the new Ryzen 5000 chips, including the higher-end Ryzen 7 5700X3D and the 5700, will be available for purchase starting January 31. You can pick up the processors from any leading hardware retail store or system integrator like Newegg, Best Buy, Amazon, Micro Center, and others.

Overall, the new Ryzen 5000 chips give budget gamers plenty of new options to choose from. The new 5600GT and 5500GT can likely take on the i3-12100 and the i3-13100, which have been very popular CPUs in this range.