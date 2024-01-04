The first wave of CES 2024 launches is here, and we have announcements for the Dell Ultrasharp 5K and 2K monitors. Both of them are ultrawide panels and have screen sizes of 40 and 34 inches, respectively. With stunning clarity, the 40-inch monitor is positioned to become the first to target a 5K resolution.

The monitors have already been awarded the CES 2024 Innovation Award. Moreover, they have multiple eye comfort technologies built-in, including Dell ComfortView Plus, an ambient light sensor to reduce display brightness, and others. The panels have been five-star certified in this regard.

Let's go over what the new 5K and 2K monitors bring to the table.

Dell UltraSharp 5K and 2K monitors launch date

The 34-inch Dell U3425WE monitor (Image via Dell)

Dell has two announced two monitors. One of them is named the Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub U4025QW, and the other is the Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub U3425WE.

Although the panels have been announced this Thursday and will be in Las Vegas at CES 2024, they won't go on sale until late February. They will be available globally on February 27, 2024.

Dell UltraSharp 5K and 2K monitor specs

The 40-inch Dell U4025QW panel (Image via Dell)

The Dell UltraSharp monitors are primarily targeting office use, media consumption, and professional use-cases like video and photo editing, graphics design, and others. Although they aren't designed for gaming, you should be able to get a decent experience, nevertheless. Both are ultrawide and have a refresh rate of 120 Hz .

Dell has used IPS Black panel technology for both of the monitors. You also get superb color gamut coverage. The displays feature 100% of the sRGB format, 99% DCI-P3, and 100% of Rec. 709. They also feature DisplayHDR 600 for a premium viewing experience.

The detailed specs list of the 34-inch U3425WE is as follows:

Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved U3425WE Panel size 34 inches Resolution WQHD (3440 x 1440) Refresh rate 120 Hz Panel type IPS Black Contrast ratio 2,000:1 Ethernet ports 2.5 GbE with RJ45 port Connectivity ports USB A, USB-C, Thunderbolt 4 with 90W PD Color gamut 100% sRGB, 100% Rec. 709, 98% DCI-P3 Monitor adjustments Tilt, swivel, height adjustment (150mm max)

The connectivity options of the panel are pretty plush too. You get a 2.5 GbE ethernet port, multiple USB-A and USB-C ports on the rear, and Thunderbolt 4 with high-wattage power delivery. This will help you charge your phone without blocking an extra wall outlet.

The monitors feature Thunderbolt 4 connectivity (Image via Dell)

The 40-inch monitor is the highest-end offering in the current lineup with an ultrawide 4K panel. It bundles all the features of the 34-inch alternative with a few extras. The detailed specs of the panel are as follows:

Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved U4025QW Panel size 39.7 inches Resolution WUHD (5120 x 2160) Refresh rate 120 Hz Panel type IPS Black Contrast ratio 2,000:1 Ethernet ports 2.5 GbE with RJ45 port Connectivity ports USB A, USB-C, Thunderbolt 4 with 140W PD Color gamut 100% sRGB, 100% BT709, 99% DCI-P3, 99% Display P3 Monitor adjustments Tilt, swivel, height adjustment (150mm max)

Dell UltraSharp 5K and 2K monitor prices

The 40-inch monitor is the world's first 5K display of this panel size (Image via Dell)

The new Dell monitors are high-end offerings, and hence, they are quite expensive. The 34-inch U3425WE starts at $1,019.99, and the higher-end 40-inch U4025QW is priced at $2,399.99 US.

The monitors are impressive on paper, to say the least. However, we will have to wait for the final release to see how they hold up in real-world tests. These premium monitors bring a bunch of features to the table, perfect for professionals with heavy usage scenarios.