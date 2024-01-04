Dell XPS 16, 15, and 13 prices, specs, availability, and more

Dell is launching the new XPS 16, 15, and 13 laptops at CES 2024. They replaced the XPS 13 Plus device introduced in 2022 with a similar design DNA and product stack. The new devices feature the latest Meteor Lake CPU, Nvidia Ada Lovelace-based 40 series GPUs, and AI-powered features that bring better performance and longer battery life.

You also get a stunning OLED display, fast charging, 1080p webcam, and other features as part of these new devices. Let's go over what the various devices in the new XPS lineup offer.

Dell XPS 16, 15, and 13 specs

The new Dell XPS laptops feature a minimalist design (Image via Dell)

The Dell XPS 16, 15, and 13 are high-performance entries designed for professionals and artists. They are lightweight designs with power efficiency in mind and, hence, unsuitable for gaming.

For starters, all the models are based on the new Meteor Lake-based Core Ultra lineup of chips. Options start from the Core Ultra 5 125H and go all the way up to the Core Ultra 9 185H.

Moreover, the laptops feature up to 64 GB of LPDDR5x 7467 MT/s RAM and up to 4 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD. In terms of graphics processors, you can choose from a variety of options, starting from Intel Arc graphics on the low end to the RTX 4070 mobile GPU on the highest-end 16-inch models.

All laptops bundle sufficiently large battery capacities and are bundled with fast charging technology. You can choose between FHD, QHD, or 4K OLED panels. Some high-end models also support touchscreen technology.

The detailed specs list of each laptop is as follows:

Dell XPS 16 Dell XPS 14 Dell XPS 13 Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, Intel Core Ultra 7 165H, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, Intel Core Ultra 7 165H Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, Intel Core Ultra 7 165H Memory 16GB LPDDR5x 6400 MT/s, 32GB LPDDR5x 7467 MT/s, 64GB LPDDR5x 7467 MT/s 16GB LPDDR5x 7467 MT/s, 32GB LPDDR5x 7467 MT/s, 64GB LPDDR5x 7467 MT/s 8GB LPDDR5x 6400 MT/s, 16GB LPDDR5x 7467 MT/s, 32GB LPDDR5x 7467 MT/s, 64GB LPDDR5x 7467 MT/s Storage 512GB PCIe 4 SSD, 1TB PCIe 4 SSD, 2TB PCIe 4 SSD, 4TB PCIe 4 SSD 512GB PCIe 4 SSD, 1TB PCIe 4 SSD, 2TB PCIe 4 SSD, 4TB PCIe 4 SSD 512GB PCIe 4 SSD, 1TB PCIe 4 SSD, 2TB PCIe 4 SSD, 4TB PCIe 4 SSD Graphics Intel Arc graphics, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, GeForce RTX 4060, GeForce RTX 4070 Intel Arc graphics, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Intel Arc graphics Display 16.3-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge non-touch, 16.3-inch 4K+ (3840 x 2400) OLED touch 14.5-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge non-touch, 14.5-inch 3.2K+ (3200 x 2400) OLED touch 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge non-touch, 13.4-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) InfinityEdge touch, 13.4-inch 3K+ (2880 x 1800) OLED InfinityEdge touch Battery 99.5Whr battery (integrated) 69.5Whr battery (integrated) 55Whr battery (integrated) AC adapter 130W AC adapter (USB Type-C) 60W AC adapter (USB Type-C) with Intel Arc graphics, 100W AC adapter (USB Type-C) with NVIDIA graphics 60W AC adapter (USB Type-C)

Overall, all of the devices are plenty powerful and pack the latest technology. Performance-wise, they will be some of the best lightweight laptops in the market.

Dell XPS 16, 15, and 13 prices

The full Dell XPS laptop (Image via Dell)

The pricing details of the laptops are as follows:

Dell XPS 13: starting at $1,299.99 US or $1,749.99 CA Dell XPS 14: starting at $1,699.99 US or $2,299.99 CA Dell XPS 16: starting at $1,899.99 US or $2,549.99 CA

The laptops are considerably expensive. But, given the specs sheet and the quality barrier the XPS lineup is known for, the price tags are justified.

Dell XPS 16, 15, and 13 availability

The entire laptop series will be fully announced at CES 2024 and presented at Dell's exhibits at the convention. The company hasn't specified the exact date when it will hit shelves but has promised it will be launched by the end of this quarter. We will update this article when more information is available.

The laptops will be available at all leading retail stores in the United States and Canada, including Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. You can also pick them up from official Dell stores.