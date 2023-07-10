Best phone deals on Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and more 2023

Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart- every e-commerce platform is offering some exquisite deals, especially on electronics and smartphones. One of the primary concerns customers have is regarding the price tags associated with these expensive electronics, so the deals shortlisted here mainly consider the discount you will get during checkout.

This article will list some of the best smartphone deals coming up, which may be instant discounts or partner discounts. The deals included will be mostly from Walmart and Best Buy. With the help of this article, you can settle on an informed decision and go for the smartphone you have been eyeing for some time.

Top deals on Smartphones at Best Buy and Walmart

1) iPhone 13 Pro Max

This is the best time to go for an iPhone, not the fancy, expensive iPhone 14 series, but the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 is not out of the picture yet, considering it boasts an A15 bionic processor, great cameras, and the latest iOS. A great smartphone overall, it's now available at a discount of up to $300.

Original Price: $799

Sale Price: $654

You can get the iPhone 13 at an instant discount of $75 on Best Buy and save up to $300 with an eligible trade-in.

Device iPhone 13 Display 6.1 inches, OLED, 1,200 nits Display resolution 1170 x 2532 pixels, Aspect ratio 19.5:9 Performance Hexa-core Apple A15 Bionic, 4GB RAM Back Camera 12MP (f/1.6) + 12MP Front Camera 12MP (f/2.2) Battery 3240mAh with 15W fast charging

2) iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max

Now it's time for the big brother, the iPhone 14 series. You can avail of this device powered by the A16 bionic chip from Apple, which sports a great camera line-up for amazing photos and videos. This device boasts an amazing design, with the upcoming iOS 17 bound to make the user experience much more functional.

The overall features balance the price you pay, and with a $800 dollar exchange offer on Best Buy partnered with carriers like Verizon and AT&T, the phone lineup becomes way more attractive.

Original Price: Starting at $999

Sale Price with trade-in offers: Save up to $1000 with qualified carrier activation and trade-i

Device iPhone 14 Pro Max Display 6.7 inches, 120Hz OLED, 2,000 nits Display resolution 1290 x 2796 with 460 PPI, Aspect ratio 19.5:9 Performance Hexa-core Apple A16 Bionic, 6GB LPDDR5 RAM Back Camera 48MP (f/1.7) + 12MP(f/2.2) + 12MP(f/2.8) Front Camera 12MP (f/1.9) Battery 4,323mAh with 20W fast charging

3) Samsung Galaxy A53

In the mid-range segment, it is no news that Samsung rules the market with its A-series smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy A53 is a great choice for customers on a budget.

This phone packs Exynos 1280 with up to 256 gigs of storage and 8GB RAM, enough to make your phone usage smooth. Good quality cameras, good battery backup, and an AnTuTu score above 3M for $199 make this an attractive deal on Walmart.

Original Price: $249

Sale Price: $199

Device Galaxy A53 Display 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~405 ppi density), Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Chipset Exynos 1280 (5 nm) Memory 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM Main Camera 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X", 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)5 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Front Camera 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8", 0.8µm Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, 25W wired charging

4) Samsung Galaxy S22+

Another phone by Samsung on this list, the Galaxy S22+, is available at BestBuy for $899 with a discount of $100 at Walmart. This phone is based on the flagship Exynos 2200 processor, comes with an immersive sAMOLED 6.6-inch display, and has storage options up to 8+256GB.

It was launched in early 2022 and remains a relevant choice as a compact phone and photography device. This Galaxy S22+ is a great alternative for the latest S23 series.

Original Price: $999

Sale Price: $899

Device Galaxy S22+ Display 6.6 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120Hz Chipset Exynos 2200 (4nm) Memory Upto 256GB Storage and 8GB RAM Main Camera 50 MP (f/1.8MP), 10MP, 12MP Front Camera 10MP, f/2.2 Battery Li-Po 4500 mAh, 25W wired charging

5) Google Pixel 7a

The most anticipated mid-range device from Google was launched in May 2023. With a price tag of $499, the phone is popular for its camera performance and clean Android OS.

This sale season, it is available at a discount of $100 at Best Buy, and customers can also avail of a trade-in discount in exchange for their old devices. Its great camera module, Tensor chipset, and Google-exclusive features were worth the old price, and this sale makes it even more enticing.

Original Price: $499

Sale Price: $399

Device Google Pixel 7a Display 6.1 inch, 90Hz OLED , 1080 x 2400 resolution, 431 ppi Performance Google Tensor G2, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage Back Camera 64MP (f/1.89) + 13MP front Camera 13MP (f/2.2) Battery 4385mAh with 20W Fast charging

The deals listed here are for now and might change according to your region. You should check all available options across platforms like Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.

