Intel 14th gen Meteor Lake laptop unveiled at Computex 2023: Specs, performance, and more

Intel 14th gen is right around the corner, as MSI showcased a laptop running a Meteor Lake processor at Computex 2023. The laptop's specs are still ambiguous, and we aren't sure whether Meteor Lake will retain the 14th gen branding as Raptor Lake Refresh might also launch this year. However, Team Blue is prepping Meteor Lake notebooks. This architecture will be different from Alder Lake and Raptor Lake and might be exclusive to laptops for this year.

Featuring a 22-core Core i7 processor, MSI showcased a newer version of their Prestige 16 laptop at the event. Further details on the chip's architecture or naming have not been confirmed, with the company only calling it the "latest Intel Core i7 processor," as reported by Tom's Hardware.

The laptop is a productivity-focused device with a 2560x1600 high-resolution display and a lightweight design. The device will have an RTX 4060 laptop GPU and is part of MSI's business-focused lineup.

Upcoming Intel 14th gen Meteor Lake laptops will pack multiple changes under the hood

It is worth noting that the new generation will be a huge step in how Intel processors work. Starting from the Meteor Lake lineup, the chips will have a separate Vision Processing Unit (VPU) that will be tasked with AI computing workloads. The processor enables advanced applications of AI with deep neural networks and vision-based applications.

The Intel 14th gen Core i7 processor inside the MSI Prestige 16 laptop will pack two E-cores dedicated to the Movidius VPU, which was confirmed in the laptop's Device Manager. They will help in performing every AI-related workload alongside the GPU.

According to some reports, the laptop's operating speed is 3.1 GHz. However, we expect the clock speeds to change (possibly higher) with the final launch.

MSI Prestige 16 laptop CPU "Latest" Intel Core i7 Meteor Lake with 16 cores/22 threads (6P+8E+2E for VPU, 3.1 GHz) RAM 16 GB GPU Intel Iris Xe (Evo), Nvidia Geforce RTX 4060 (Studio) Battery life up to 24 hours Display 2560 x 1600 with 100% DCI-P3 Charging 140W via USB PD rev 3.1 Ports 1x HDMI, 2x USB Type-C, 1x USB Type-A, 1x SD card reader, 1x Ethernet, fingerprint sensor Weight 1.5 kg (3.3 lbs) Launch date Q4 2023

Although the core counts of the Intel 14th gen laptops aren't confirmed, the MSI Prestige 16 laptop should feature six P-cores and eight E-cores, the same as the 13th gen Raptor Lake variant introduced at CES 2023, and is now available for purchase.

MSI hasn't confirmed the launch date for the laptop, but reports suggest it will hit shelves in Q4 of 2023. Thus, Intel should announce its next-gen Meteor Lake CPUs in the fall.

It is still early to predict the performance uplifts the company targets with the new chips. We expect a generic gen-on-gen jump with the Intel 14th gen lineup, a major focus on the new architecture, features like the VPU, and the rumored L4 cache. However, a massive gain like that between the 11th gen Rocket Lake and 12th gen Alder Lake CPUs won't be surprising.

