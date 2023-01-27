Create

Intel 14th Gen and 15th Gen desktop and server CPU release dates confirmed: Specs, performance gains, and more

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Jan 27, 2023 09:03 PM IST
An Intel Core chip (Image via Intel)
The Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake and 15th Gen Lunar Lake finally got more updates via the company's quarterly earnings call. Although its profit margin hit an all-time low in the concluding quarter of 2022, it stated that it will stay laser-focused on the track to launch high-performance CPUs in the next couple of years.

Team Blue is on a roll as they expect to launch five CPU-manufacturing nodes in four years, a feat rather unheard of in the computing market. The list includes Intel 7, which is currently employed in the Alder Lake and Raptor Lake chips, Intel 4, which will be implemented in Meteor Lake, Intel 3, Intel 20A, and Intel 18A.

Developing on these promises, the company has announced that Intel 4 is ready to enter mass production. The Lunar Lake CPU's production will ramp up midway through 2024. These next-gen chips will be based on a more efficient Intel Next node, the details of which are rather slim.

More details on Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU's production

Intel confirms 14th gen Core Meteor Lake will be launched in 2023, Intel's 4nm processThe next-gen processor Meteor Lake, a desktop CPU platform, will be launched in 2nd half of 2023. Lunar Lake platforms- a 15W mobile CPU with redesigned architecture, will be launched in 2024 https://t.co/8R6GsXvVGv

The upcoming Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs will be based on a new socket, hopefully the LGA 1800. The chips will employ a new manufacturing node and architecture.

While commenting on its Intel 7 and Intel 4 process nodes and their manufacturing, the company said the following:

"Rebuilding the culture has begun to show benefits in manufacturing and design. Our progress against our TD (Technology Development Group) roadmap continued to improve throughout CY22, and every quarter our confidence grows."

It continued further to say that the Intel 7 is being manufactured at a high count:

"We are at or ahead of our goal of five nodes in four years. Intel 7 is now in high-volume manufacturing for both client and server. On Intel 4, we are ready today for manufacturing and we look forward to the MTL (Meteor Lake) ramp in the second half of the year.

With manufacturing taking off in the second half of the year, the Intel 14th Gen chips might launch towards the end of 2023 or early next year.

Intel CPU FamilyProcessor Process Processor Architecture Processor Cores/Threads (Max)TDPsPlatform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIE SupportLaunch
Comet Lake (10th Gen)14nmSkylake10/2035-125W400-SeriesLGA 1200DDR4PCIe Gen 3.02020
Rocket Lake (11th Gen)14nmCypress Cove8/1635-125W500-SeriesLGA 1200DDR4PCIe Gen 4.02021
Alder Lake (12th Gen)Intel 7Golden Cove (P-Core)Gracemont (E-Core)16/2435-125W600 SeriesLGA 1700/1800DDR5 / DDR4PCIe Gen 5.02021
Raptor Lake (13th Gen)Intel 7Raptor Cove (P-Core)Gracemont (E-Core)24/3235-125W700-SeriesLGA 1700/1800DDR5 / DDR4PCIe Gen 5.02022
Raptor Lake Refresh (TBA)Intel 7Raptor Cove (P-Core)Gracemont (E-Core)24/3235-125W700-SeriesLGA 1700/1800DDR5 / DDR4PCIe Gen 5.02023
Meteor Lake (TBA)Intel 4Redwood Cove (P-Core)Crestmont (E-Core)22/2835-125W800 Series?LGA 1851DDR5PCIe Gen 5.02024 (Cancelled)
Arrow Lake (TBA)Intel 20ALion Cove (P-Core)Skymont (E-Core)24/32TBA900-Series?LGA 1851DDR5PCIe Gen 5.02024
Arrow Lake Refresh (TBA)Intel 20ALion Cove (P-Core)Skymont (E-Core)TBATBATBALGA 1851?DDR5PCIe Gen 5.02025
Lunar Lake (TBA)Intel 18ATBDTBATBATBATBADDR5PCIe Gen 5.0?2025
Panther Lake (TBA)TBATBDTBDTBD1000-Series?LGA 1851?DDR5PCIe Gen 6.0?2026
Nova Lake (TBA)Intel 18ATBDTBATBA2000-Series?TBADDR5?PCIe Gen 6.0?2026

The company has a ton of improvements lined up for its Core lineup, starting with the Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs.

Information on the future of Intel Core processors

Intel&#039;s upcoming plans to expand its product lineup (Image via Intel)
Intel's upcoming plans to expand its product lineup (Image via Intel)

Intel has also shed some light on the future of its Client Core Group (CCG) chips, including plans for its 15th Gen Lunar Lake lineup and chips based on the Intel 20A and Intel 18A process nodes. The company expects to start mass manufacturing these processors by 2025.

In its keynote, the company stated:

"Intel 3 continues to show great health and is on track. Intel 4 and 3 are our first nodes deploying EUV (extreme ultraviolet lithography) and will represent a major step forward in terms of transistor performance per watt and density."

It continued further to say:

"On Intel 20A and Intel 18A, the first nodes to benefit from RibbonFet and PowerVia, internal test chips, and those of a major potential foundry customer, have taped-out with silicon running in the fab. We continue to be on track to regain transistor performance and power performance leadership by 2025."

It is expected that the 15th Gen Lunar Lake CPUs will be based on the Intel 3 process node. The new architecture will push the efficiency and performance of the Core chips to a new level.

The Intel 14th Gen chips will take computing prowess another step further with their improved architecture and efficient process node. With a bunch of processors and architecture, Intel's future lineups look promising.

