Intel 14th Gen and 15th Gen desktop and server CPU release dates confirmed: Specs, performance gains, and more

The Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake and 15th Gen Lunar Lake finally got more updates via the company's quarterly earnings call. Although its profit margin hit an all-time low in the concluding quarter of 2022, it stated that it will stay laser-focused on the track to launch high-performance CPUs in the next couple of years.

Team Blue is on a roll as they expect to launch five CPU-manufacturing nodes in four years, a feat rather unheard of in the computing market. The list includes Intel 7, which is currently employed in the Alder Lake and Raptor Lake chips, Intel 4, which will be implemented in Meteor Lake, Intel 3, Intel 20A, and Intel 18A.

Developing on these promises, the company has announced that Intel 4 is ready to enter mass production. The Lunar Lake CPU's production will ramp up midway through 2024. These next-gen chips will be based on a more efficient Intel Next node, the details of which are rather slim.

More details on Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU's production

TiE @Techinfoeditor Intel confirms 14th gen Core Meteor Lake will be launched in 2023, Intel's 4nm process



The next-gen processor Meteor Lake, a desktop CPU platform, will be launched in 2nd half of 2023.

Lunar Lake platforms- a 15W mobile CPU with redesigned architecture, will be launched in 2024 Intel confirms 14th gen Core Meteor Lake will be launched in 2023, Intel's 4nm processThe next-gen processor Meteor Lake, a desktop CPU platform, will be launched in 2nd half of 2023. Lunar Lake platforms- a 15W mobile CPU with redesigned architecture, will be launched in 2024 https://t.co/8R6GsXvVGv

The upcoming Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs will be based on a new socket, hopefully the LGA 1800. The chips will employ a new manufacturing node and architecture.

While commenting on its Intel 7 and Intel 4 process nodes and their manufacturing, the company said the following:

"Rebuilding the culture has begun to show benefits in manufacturing and design. Our progress against our TD (Technology Development Group) roadmap continued to improve throughout CY22, and every quarter our confidence grows."

It continued further to say that the Intel 7 is being manufactured at a high count:

"We are at or ahead of our goal of five nodes in four years. Intel 7 is now in high-volume manufacturing for both client and server. On Intel 4, we are ready today for manufacturing and we look forward to the MTL (Meteor Lake) ramp in the second half of the year.

With manufacturing taking off in the second half of the year, the Intel 14th Gen chips might launch towards the end of 2023 or early next year.

Intel CPU Family Processor Process Processor Architecture Processor Cores/Threads (Max) TDPs Platform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIE Support Launch Comet Lake (10th Gen) 14nm Skylake 10/20 35-125W 400-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Rocket Lake (11th Gen) 14nm Cypress Cove 8/16 35-125W 500-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2021 Alder Lake (12th Gen) Intel 7 Golden Cove (P-Core)Gracemont (E-Core) 16/24 35-125W 600 Series LGA 1700/1800 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2021 Raptor Lake (13th Gen) Intel 7 Raptor Cove (P-Core)Gracemont (E-Core) 24/32 35-125W 700-Series LGA 1700/1800 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2022 Raptor Lake Refresh (TBA) Intel 7 Raptor Cove (P-Core)Gracemont (E-Core) 24/32 35-125W 700-Series LGA 1700/1800 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2023 Meteor Lake (TBA) Intel 4 Redwood Cove (P-Core)Crestmont (E-Core) 22/28 35-125W 800 Series? LGA 1851 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0 2024 (Cancelled) Arrow Lake (TBA) Intel 20A Lion Cove (P-Core)Skymont (E-Core) 24/32 TBA 900-Series? LGA 1851 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0 2024 Arrow Lake Refresh (TBA) Intel 20A Lion Cove (P-Core)Skymont (E-Core) TBA TBA TBA LGA 1851? DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0 2025 Lunar Lake (TBA) Intel 18A TBD TBA TBA TBA TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2025 Panther Lake (TBA) TBA TBD TBD TBD 1000-Series? LGA 1851? DDR5 PCIe Gen 6.0? 2026 Nova Lake (TBA) Intel 18A TBD TBA TBA 2000-Series? TBA DDR5? PCIe Gen 6.0? 2026

The company has a ton of improvements lined up for its Core lineup, starting with the Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs.

Information on the future of Intel Core processors

Intel's upcoming plans to expand its product lineup (Image via Intel)

Intel has also shed some light on the future of its Client Core Group (CCG) chips, including plans for its 15th Gen Lunar Lake lineup and chips based on the Intel 20A and Intel 18A process nodes. The company expects to start mass manufacturing these processors by 2025.

In its keynote, the company stated:

"Intel 3 continues to show great health and is on track. Intel 4 and 3 are our first nodes deploying EUV (extreme ultraviolet lithography) and will represent a major step forward in terms of transistor performance per watt and density."

It continued further to say:

"On Intel 20A and Intel 18A, the first nodes to benefit from RibbonFet and PowerVia, internal test chips, and those of a major potential foundry customer, have taped-out with silicon running in the fab. We continue to be on track to regain transistor performance and power performance leadership by 2025."

It is expected that the 15th Gen Lunar Lake CPUs will be based on the Intel 3 process node. The new architecture will push the efficiency and performance of the Core chips to a new level.

The Intel 14th Gen chips will take computing prowess another step further with their improved architecture and efficient process node. With a bunch of processors and architecture, Intel's future lineups look promising.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes