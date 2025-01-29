Asus TUF A16 with AMD GPU available at lowest price on Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a great discount on the Asus TUF A16. The product was originally priced at $1099.99, but the discount brings it down to a total of $699.99, saving you $400. The laptop has a rather unique CPU and GPU configuration, housing a 7000 series AMD Ryzen 7 processor and the AMD Radeon RX 7700S graphics card, making it powerful and efficient.

In this article, we'll look into the features of the Asus TUF A16 and discuss whether it's worth buying during the sale period on Best Buy.

Asus TUF A16: Specs and features

The Asus TUF A16 has a great deal on Best Buy (Image via Asus)

The Asus TUF A16 is a great laptop for those looking to have a premium gaming experience without breaking the bank. The TUF series is known in the gaming community as a high-performance laptop that's both durable and affordable. Its sturdy military-grade build quality makes it resistant to accidents, drops, or spills.

Trending

The laptop houses the AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, allowing for smooth processes and multitasking. Featuring the Zen 3 architecture, the CPU features eight cores, 16 threads, and a boost clock speed of 4.75 GHz. Based on reviews, it offers superior performance compared to some Intel i7 processors.

In terms of GPU, the device comes with the AMD Radeon RX 7700S, which roughly offers performance comparable to the Nvidia RTX 4060. In some cases, the AMD GPU outperforms the latter, making it a great pick for the laptop. With this configuration, you should be able to run most AAA titles at 1080p and even at 1440p resolution. You can even run certain games at 4K.

You get 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage, which is sufficient for most users. However, those finding it to be limiting can always upgrade to higher configurations.

Here are the detailed specs of the laptop:

Specifications Asus TUF A16 (FA617NT) Display 16", FHD+, 165Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS GPU AMD Radeon RX 7700S RAM 16GB DDR5 ROM 512 GB PCIe SSD Battery 90 Wh

In terms of display, the TUF A16 features a large 16-inch screen with an FHD+ resolution. The display quality is roughly the same as an FHD; it's just that the screen has more room and is slightly longer. You get a refresh rate of 165Hz, which helps prevent any stutters or lags.

The battery life of the TUF A16 is quite impressive. Featuring a 90Wh battery unit, Asus claims the laptop offers around 13.6 hours of video playback. This surprisingly holds true, as users say the battery lasts around 13 hours with lighter use. However, with heavier workloads and gaming, the runtime comes down to a little over eight hours, which is just as impressive.

Also read: The RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs leaked: Everything you need to know

Is it worth purchasing the Asus TUF A16 during the sale?

We would recommend you consider purchasing the Asus TUF A16 during the sale on Best Buy. As it features the AMD Ryzen 7 processor and the Radeon RX 7700S GPU, the laptop is super efficient and isn't as power-hungry as its counterparts. The configuration is perfect for serious gamers, creative professionals, and web developers.

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback