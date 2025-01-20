Alienware m18 R2 available at lowest price on Best Buy

Best Buy is hosting a great deal on the Alienware m18 R2, which comes with the RTX 4070 graphics processor. The gaming laptop was originally priced at $2,499.99, but the discounted price brings it down to $2,099.99, saving you $400. Alienware laptops are well known for their high-end products featuring unique designs with a clean RGB aesthetic.

The laptop runs on a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 processor paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics processor. This configuration is perfect for hardcore gaming and high-end productivity tasks. The m18 R2 is quite large, with an 18-inch display.

In this article, we'll look at the features of the Alienware m18 R2 and discuss whether it's worth buying during the Best Buy sale.

Alienware m18 R2: Specs and features

The Alienware m18 R2 is available for a discount on Best Buy (Image via Dell)

The Alienware m18 R2 is an excellent laptop for those looking for an ultimate gaming performance. The laptop's high-end specs also make it good for creative workloads, development, and daily productivity.

Here is a look at the detailed specs of the laptop:

Specifications Alienware m18 R2 Display 18", QHD+, 165Hz Processor Intel Core i9-14900HX GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 RAM 32GB DDR5 ROM 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Battery 97 Wh

Performance

The m18 R2 performs incredibly well, being particularly suited for demanding video game titles. It runs on the Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, which is often regarded as the best Intel CPU of the current generation.

The CPU is packed with peak performance components, featuring a 5.8 GHz boost clock, high cache, and a large number of cores and threads, all of which drastically improve gaming performance.

You also get the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, which provides top-notch gaming performance. With 12GB VRAM, the graphics processor can easily handle graphics-intensive workloads with great ease. It should be able to run most modern AAA titles at 4K resolution at some of their best settings.

Games like RDR2, Forza Horizon 5, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla should comfortably run at some of their best settings. The device also features 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage. This configuration is sufficient for regular use. However, those limited by it can always upgrade thanks to the additional ports in the laptop.

Display and build

The Alienware m18 R2 features a stunning 18-inch display with a QHD+ resolution. The higher resolution allows for great image clarity and better color tones that stand out on the large screen. It features a 165Hz refresh rate that helps with smooth visuals. Additionally, the device also supports Nvidia G-Sync, which further enhances the viewing experience and prevents any sort of screen tearing.

The laptop features a sturdy build made of anodized aluminum, with the design allowing for efficient airflow. It comes with tactile switches and soft edges, enhancing the user experience. That said, if you are looking for looking for portability, the m18 R2 is not for you.

Battery

The m18 R2 features a decent battery life with its 97 Wh unit. Based on user reviews, it lasts an average of five hours with light use. However, with heavier workloads and gaming, this comes down to a little over three hours.

Is it worth purchasing the Alienware m18 R2 during the sale?

We absolutely recommend you consider purchasing the Alienware m18 R2 as it offers great value for money. While the price is still quite steep for the general crowd, it's an excellent laptop for those looking for the ultimate gaming performance on a large screen.

