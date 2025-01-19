MSI Stealth 14 Studio available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a huge discount on the MSI Stealth 14 Studio laptop. This deal reduces the total cost of the laptop by $550, allowing you to purchase it for $1,049.99. The MSI Stealth series is known for its popularity among creative professionals and serious gamers. Being a Studio laptop, it is more inclined towards creative tasks like graphic design, video editing, and content creation.

The device comes packed with respectable hardware, featuring an Intel Core i7 processor paired with an Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU. This allows for ray tracing and DLSS support, further enhancing gameplay. The configuration is perfect for handling the most demanding AAA titles with ease, allowing you to run a majority of them in high graphics settings.

In this article, we'll look into the features of the MSI Stealth 14 Studio and discuss whether it's worth investing in during this sale period.

Trending

MSI Stealth 14 Studio: Specs and features

The MSI Stealth 14 Studio has a great deal on Newegg (Image via MSI)

MSI's Stealth 14 Studio is a feature-packed laptop that's perfect for professionals, gamers, and developers. The laptop's small form factor also makes it quite portable.

Let's take a look at the complete specifications below:

Specifications MSI Stealth 14 Studio A13VF-250US Display 14", FHD+, 165Hz Processor Intel Core i7-13620H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 RAM 16GB DDR5 ROM 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Battery 72 Wh

Performance

As evident from the spec sheet, the Stealth 14 Studio is a high-performance laptop. It is powered by the Intel Core i7-13620H, which is known for being able to handle heavy workloads and high-end gaming. The processor has high boost clock speeds of 4.9 GHz, which significantly improves CPU performance and allows for faster processing, better multitasking, and smoother gameplay. The CPU also helps handle demanding creative tasks with ease, thanks to its multi-threaded performance.

This CPU is paired with the modest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics processor. The GPU's 8GB VRAM is considered to be more than enough to comfortably run most titles at 1080p. While you can run certain games at 1440p and even 4K, you may have to tune down some graphics settings. However, it is a solid performer at full HD.

You also get 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage, which is sufficient for most people. Besides, those who need more can always upgrade thanks to the additional ports in the laptop.

Display and build

The Stealth 14 Studio features a compact build due to its 14-inch display. Its FHD+ resolution is slightly larger than standard FHD screens and offers greater clarity in general. The high refresh rate of 165Hz allows for low input lag and super smooth visuals.

The laptop's compact form factor and its lightweight build of 3.75 lbs make it perfect for carrying around. You get it in two colors, Pure White and Star Blue. Both of them look stunning with sleek cuts and a thin design.

Battery

The battery life of the MSI Stealth 14 Studio is quite average, lasting only an average of 4 hours with moderate use. With more demanding games and heavier workloads, you can expect less than 3 hours of battery life.

Also read: MSI Pulse 16 AI laptop with RTX 4070 available at lowest price on Newegg

Is it worth purchasing the MSI Stealth 14 Studio during the sale?

All in all, we recommend you purchase the MSI Stealth 14 Studio during the sale on Best Buy as it offers great value for money. The laptop's high-end components like the Intel Core i7 CPU and the Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU make it a great pick for gamers and creative professionals alike.

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback